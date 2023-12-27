A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Almost laughable': Cold water poured on Biden's attempt to blame media for economic pessimism

'Just the rate of increase is down, but we're still paying 20% more than when Trump left'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 27, 2023 at 8:03am
Joe Biden delivers a speech on the U.S. economy and 'Bidenomics,' Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Prince George's Community College in Largo, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Conservative economist Steve Moore called President Joe Biden’s attempts to blame the media’s reporting on the economy for his low approval ratings on the issue “almost laughable” Tuesday, citing the effects of inflation.

Biden told members of the press to start “reporting it the right way” when asked about how he viewed the economy Saturday, according to Fox News. “It is almost laughable, David, that the president is saying he is not getting good press treatment,” Moore, chairman of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, told “Kudlow” guest host David Asman.

“When I was working for Trump, do you think we got the kind of fawning press treatment they give Biden?” Moore, a senior advisor to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, asked Asman.

President Joe Biden currently has a 37.2% approval rating on the economy compared to a 59.7% disapproval rate, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls between Nov. 1 and Dec. 18.

“Yes, we’re better off now than we were a year ago when inflation was at 9% or whatever, however, real personal income is still down from when Biden took office,” Asman said. “Personal debt is way up, as most people know if they look at their credit card receipts recently, and mortgage payments, you spend a fortune now, almost twice as what you were spending when Trump left office.”

The Consumer Price Index rose 3.1% in November, following a 3.2% increase in October. Inflation has gone up 17.2% since Biden took office in January 2021.

“The president keeps misstating this, he keeps saying prices are down,” Moore told Asman. “No, just the rate of increase is down, but we’re still paying 20% more than when Trump left office.”

Only 32.4% of Americans approved of Biden’s handling of inflation, compared to 64.4% who disapproved, according to RealClearPolitics.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

'Almost laughable': Cold water poured on Biden's attempt to blame media for economic pessimism
