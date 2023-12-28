A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Most American Christians say Bible doesn't influence their views on Israel

Two-thirds of those who attend services say their church has prayed for peace

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 28, 2023 at 1:11pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Only about a quarter of American Christians say the Bible influences their views on Israel as the Israel-Hamas war continues after the Oct. 7 attack on civilians in southern Israel killed over 1,200 and prompted an Israeli military offensive in Gaza.

Lifeway Research, in collaboration with The Philos Project, conducted a survey asking 1,252 American Christians for their views on the Israel-Hamas war. The poll, conducted between Nov. 14 and 21 and released Dec. 14, has a margin of error of +/-2.9 percentage points.

Respondents were asked about what has "influenced" their views about Israel and were given a list of responses that they could select all that apply. About 27% of Christians selected the Bible, suggesting that among 73% of respondents, the Bible does not inform their views of Israel.

