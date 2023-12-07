American Medical Association reconsiders doctor-assisted suicide

(HEARTLAND DAILY NEWS) – An interim meeting of the American Medical Association’s (AMA) House of Delegates in November rejected two resolutions that would have softened its opposition to doctor-assisted suicide.

AMA delegates voted on 50 draft resolutions, two of which pertained directly to assisted suicide and euthanasia.

If passed, Resolution 4 would have struck language prohibiting physicians from performing euthanasia and assisted suicide from the current code of ethics, which states “the societal risks of involving physicians in medical interventions to cause patients’ deaths is too great to condone euthanasia or physician assisted suicide at this time.”

