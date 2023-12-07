A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
American Medical Association reconsiders doctor-assisted suicide

Current language prohibits physicians from performing euthanasia

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 7, 2023 at 11:22am
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(HEARTLAND DAILY NEWS) – An interim meeting of the American Medical Association’s (AMA) House of Delegates in November rejected two resolutions that would have softened its opposition to doctor-assisted suicide.

AMA delegates voted on 50 draft resolutions, two of which pertained directly to assisted suicide and euthanasia.

If passed, Resolution 4 would have struck language prohibiting physicians from performing euthanasia and assisted suicide from the current code of ethics, which states “the societal risks of involving physicians in medical interventions to cause patients’ deaths is too great to condone euthanasia or physician assisted suicide at this time.”

