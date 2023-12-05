A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health U.S. WorldJAWS OF DEATH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

American tourist killed by shark in front of relative while paddleboarding in Bahamas

Woman 'showed no vital signs of life'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 4, 2023 at 8:41pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) -- An American tourist was killed by a shark Monday while paddleboarding in the Bahamas, according to local police.

Nassau police were notified around 11:15 a.m. about a woman visiting from Boston, Massachusetts, who’d been attacked by a shark. She is believed to be in her 40s.

Police told reporters that the woman had been paddleboarding with a male relative less than a mile off the western end of New Providence island, where the capital, Nassau, is located, when she was bitten by a shark.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







American tourist killed by shark in front of relative while paddleboarding in Bahamas
Mother killed by shark while she was swimming with her young daughter
Popular genetic testing company 23andMe confirms massive data breach
School district won't display straight-pride flag alongside Progress Pride flag, dad sues
Bank records show China-linked company made direct payments to Joe Biden
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×