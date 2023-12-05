American tourist killed by shark in front of relative while paddleboarding in Bahamas

(FOX NEWS) -- An American tourist was killed by a shark Monday while paddleboarding in the Bahamas, according to local police.

Nassau police were notified around 11:15 a.m. about a woman visiting from Boston, Massachusetts, who’d been attacked by a shark. She is believed to be in her 40s.

Police told reporters that the woman had been paddleboarding with a male relative less than a mile off the western end of New Providence island, where the capital, Nassau, is located, when she was bitten by a shark.

