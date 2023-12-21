A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
|
DiversionsFEARS OF THE FUTURE
America's animal shelters are overcrowded with pets from families facing economic, housing woes

Adoptions haven't kept pace with influx of animals

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 21, 2023 at 3:53pm
(Unsplash)

(WOOD TV) – Kaine is a big, buoyant dog looking for a home. But lately, he’s spending a lot of time at the office. Animal shelters around the U.S. are bursting at the seams amid the rising cost of living, so the gray and white 7-year-old has been staying in a worker’s office at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society while awaiting adoption.

The shelter near Albany, New York, is “beyond full,” said CEO Ashley Jeffrey Bouck. That means Kaine — along with his crate, dog bed and chewy toys — has to share space with a staffer, a desk and file cabinets.

The number of animals entering shelters began to climb in 2021, after a pandemic-related dip. Adoptions haven’t kept pace with the influx of pets — especially larger dogs like Kaine — creating a snowballing population problem for many shelters. Shelter Animals Count, a national database of shelter statistics, estimates that the U.S. shelter population grew by nearly a quarter-million animals in 2023.

Read the full story ›

