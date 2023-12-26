'America's rabbi' unloads on 'ignorant, illiterate, embarrassment' AOC

The Christmas messaging from far-left "Squad" member in Congress Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., has left her fighting off a description for being "an ignorant, illiterate, embarrassment."

It's because she likened Jesus, for whom the season is celebrated, to Palestinians.

Antisemite @AOC says Jesus was not a Jew, but a Palestinian. What an ignorant, illiterate, embarrassment to both Christianity, and the United States, who has never read a single page of the New Testament. pic.twitter.com/gWfp9FBpPh — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) December 25, 2023

TRENDING: A net zero disaster and wind-power scam

Rabbi Shmuley, widely described as "America's rabbi," cited her post and said, "Antisemite @AOC says Jesus was not a Jew, but a Palestinian. What an ignorant, illiterate, embarrassment to both Christianity, and the United States, who has never read a single page of the New Testament."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

According to a Post Millennial report, AOC was on Instagram with an image depicting a child on top of exploded rubble.

"In the story of Christmas, Christ was born in modern-day Palestine under the threat of a government engaged in a massacre of innocents," she said, comparing the plight of Jesus, Mary and Joseph to those caught in the current military campaign by Israel against the terrorists of Hamas, based in Gaza.

Is the story of Jesus actually Palestinian in nature? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 3% (6 Votes) 97% (206 Votes)

They invaded Israel and butchered some 1,400 civilians on Oct. 7, prompting Israel's response, a promise to destroy that terror threat totally.

'Mary and Joseph, displaced by violence and forced to flee, became refugees in Egypt with a new born (sic) waiting to one day return home. Thousands of years later, right-wing forces are violently occupying Bethlehem as similar stories unfold for today's Palestinians, so much so that the Christian community in Bethlehem has canceled this year's Christmas Eve celebrations out of both safety and respect."

Actually, Muslims given control of Bethlehem years ago have worked to alter the boundaries, and government, so that they are in fact in control of the entire city, and it is through their work that the threat to Christians there has increased exponentially, to the point Christian gatherings are often in a bull's-eye for violence.

The report said she continued, "And yet, also today, holy children are still being born in a place of unspeakable violence — for every child born, of any identity and from any place, is sacred. Especially the children of Gaza. The entire story of Christmas and Christ himself is about standing with the poor and powerless, the marginalized and maligned, the refugees and immigrants, the outcast and misunderstood without exception. This high Christian holiday is about honoring the precious sanctity of a family that, if the story were to unfold today, would be Jewish Palestinians."

The report explained Shmuley, a "nationally known religious figure that The Washington Post and Newsweek called 'the most famous Rabbi in America,'" responded online.

Further, Jacob Kornbluh, senior political reporter for The Forward, noted, "AOC describes Israel as a ‘violent right wing occupying force’ in Christmas post. No mention of Hamas terror, the victims of Oct. 7 attack."

AOC previously called Israel's response to the terrorism as "war crimes."

AOC describes Israel as a ‘violent right wing occupying force’ in Christmas post. No mention of Hamas terror, the victims of Oct. 7 attack. pic.twitter.com/oajJnYLAOF — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) December 24, 2023

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!