An ancient gold coin, estimated to be some 1,000 years old, has been found in Norway, and carries an image on one side of the figure of a man holding a Bible, with the slogan "Jesus Christ, King of Those Who Reign."

It is CBN that documented the discovery by an individual using a metal detector, according to a report by Innlandet County Municipality.

The Norwegian report said the gold piece was found in the central Norwegian mountains.

The CBN report explained, "The coin was first introduced in Byzantium around 960 A.D. It was minted in what was then called the Eastern Roman Empire, probably in the empire's capital of Constantinople, now known as Istanbul," according to government officials.

The one side portrays Christ holding a Bible and the other is thought to be the depictions of Basil II and Constantine VIII, two brothers who ruled together as emperors.

The coin probably was struck sometime between 977 A.D. and 1025 A.D., when the brothers ruled.

The gold piece carries two inscriptions: "Jesus Christ, King of those who reign," in Latin and a Greek reference to Basil and Constantine.

The Norwegian report in Innlandet speculated that the coin may have ended up far from Rome, in Norway's mountains, as part of Harald Hardrade's salary. He was part of the emperor's guard during that time period, and back then it was customary for guards to be allowed to loot a palace and take valuables when an emperor died.

"Hardråde reportedly sent some of the treasures he acquired to Prince Yaroslav in Kyiv. At the same time, he was also contributing to a dowry so he could marry Elliptical, who was one of the prince's daughters, according to the Innlandet site," CBN reported.

Norse legends say Hardråde and his men were rich when they returned to Norway in 1046, the report said.

The coin was found near an ancient travel route that also was used by haul salt in from western Norway, so it could have been dropped by a trader, or even a clergyman on a missionary trip, the report noted.

The spot where it was found is being investigated further.

But, CBN reported, the finder likely will not keep it, as Norway's law provides that coins older than 1650 are considered property of the state.

