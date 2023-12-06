ANOTHER judge overturns election, citing ballot fraud

An election result in Louisiana has been overturned by a judge because of the issue of election fraud.

It's an issue becoming more and more apparent in recent years, even though Democrats claim it essentially doesn't exist.

A report from KTBS reveals that ad hoc Judge Joe Bleich has issued a ruling saying "it was proven beyond a doubt there were at least 11 illegal votes cast and counted" in a Caddo Parish sheriff's election.

"It is legally impossible to know what the true vote should have been," wrote the judge, who voided the Nov. 18 count.

The dispute also includes a lawsuit by candidate John Nickelson against candidate Henry Whitehorn and elections officials, with his claim about the count that gave Whitehorn a one-vote victory.

"We are humbled and so grateful that the court ruled in favor of our challenge. The court’s ruling is a victory for election integrity, and we should all be confident that in March the voters of Caddo Parish will make their voices heard definitively on who should be the next sheriff of our parish. I plan to work doubly hard to make sure that every voter knows why our vision for Caddo Parish as a safer, stronger community is worthy of their vote," Nickelson wrote on social media.

Whitehorn now has asked the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal to quash the judge's decision.

Nickelson's lawyer, Scott L. Sternberg, noted it's extraordinary to challenge an election, but there was "rock-solid evidence" in the case.

The issues included double voting, felons voting and irregular absentee and mail-in ballots, common issues in election disputes all across the country.

According to The Epoch Times, Bleich determined, "It was confirmed by witness testimony that two individuals voted twice, or 'double voted,' and that at least four individuals who were then and currently fully interdicted cast ballots in person the day of the election. It was further confirmed by testimony that several accepted absentee or mail-in ballots did not comply with Louisiana law, and should have been rejected."

A new runoff election has been ordered between Whitehorn, a Democrat, and Nickelson, a Republican.

More than 43,000 votes were cast in the race.

Nickelson charged that there were many irregularities.

"Many—dozens at a minimum—in the small sample of ballots we were able to inspect in the short time we had of these certificates had no signatures at all. In other words, ballots had been submitted without a voter signing it."

It's not the only case where an election, in fact, has been abandoned because of fraud.

WND recently reported a judge in Connecticut overturned a mayoral primary election because of a mail-in ballot stuffing fraud, setting a standard that holds serious implications for the entire nation.

The situation was documented by a report at the Gateway Pundit, which cited the decision by Superior Court Judge William Clark to order a new election.

The report explained, "The Gateway Pundit reported in September that mayoral candidate John Gomes' campaign released a damning video showing evidence of election fraud in the Bridgeport Democratic primary. The video has prompted an investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department for 'possible misconduct.'"

The video revealed a woman, Wanda Geter-Patacky, a vocal supporter of incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim, apparently dropping off stacks of absentee ballots ahead of the Sept. 12 primary.

Gomes charged, "Video surveillance proving that the mayoral election was unequivocally stolen through corruption within city hall by tampering with absentee ballots."

The issue is the same that raised numerous complaints during the 2020 presidential election, in which Joe Biden purportedly got 81 million votes – more than any presidential candidate ever and far more than the leftist but popular Barack Obama got during his elections.

There were a multitude of concerns about ballot harvesting, ballot box stuffing and worse. But the issue remained fogged because many jurisdictions actually changed their voting procedures and processes because of COVID-19, leaving the accountability for such behavior uncertain.

What is certain about the undue influences on the 2020 president was that Mark Zuckerberg handed out some $400-plus million that was used by the election officials often to recruit voters from Democrat districts in an agenda to help Joe Biden. That actually prompted many jurisdictions to ban the use of such outside money in that manner.

Further, the FBI decided to interfere in the election results by telling media and other corporations to suppress what turned out to be accurate reporting, based on evidence found in a laptop computer abandoned by Hunter Biden at a repair shop, about the scandals in which the Biden family was involved.

The FBI suggested it all was "Russian disinformation" even though the bureau at the time knew it was accurate reporting. A subsequent polling revealed that undue influence almost certainly took the election victory away from President Trump.

Those actions now are under investigation by the House, where one top investigator has determined that there's no doubt the Biden family was involved in influence peddling while Joe Biden was vice president to Obama.

Further, Hans von Spakovsky, a senior legal fellow at The Heritage Foundation and former commissioner on the Federal Election Commission, has revealed in a column at The Daily Signal that his organization now has documented 1,412 proven instances of election fraud.

"Our legal center is monitoring many other ongoing prosecutions," he added, in the column earlier this year.

He cited the database which includes election fraud cases as demonstrating the vulnerability of America's electoral process and the need for reforms.

"The database doesn’t list potential fraud discovered by election officials and others that is never investigated or prosecuted, and it obviously cannot list fraud that goes undetected when states with poor security don’t have the tools in place to even realize such fraud is occurring," he explained. "But states—especially now that many state legislative sessions are now beginning—should make stopping fraud and ensuring the integrity of their elections a top priority."

He cited "a few examples," including the "ballot-trafficking scheme orchestrated by Leslie McCrae Dowless, which involved stuffing ballot boxes with faked absentee ballots.

Dowless has since died, but "Ginger Shae Eason, Tonia Gordon, Rebecca Thompson, Kelly Hendrix, James Singleton, Jessica Dowless, and Caitlyn Croom all pleaded guilty to felony charges" related to the scheme.

Von Skakovsky also pointed out the case of Janet Reed, an Evansville, Indiana, Democratic Party activist, who sent illegally pre-marked absentee-ballot applications to voters ahead of the 2020 primary election.

"To make matters worse, Reed pre-selected the Democrat Party where voters were supposed to choose to receive either a Republican or Democratic primary ballot. Reed included instructions with the applications stating the party affiliation 'needs no input,'" he reported.

