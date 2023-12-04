Another Republican for president quits White House race

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday that he is suspending his 2024 presidential campaign.

Burgum jumped in the growing GOP primary field in early June and has spent his campaign largely focused on the economy, energy and national security. The governor criticized the Republican National Committee’s (RNC’s) upped debate requirements, which left Burgum off the last debate stage, during his announcement, accusing them of “nationalizing the primary system,” according to a press release.

TRENDING: Sen. Rand Paul's quick thinking saves fellow Republican's life

“We launched our campaign for President on June 7 clear-eyed about our mission: bring a business leader and proven governor’s voice to the fight for the best of America. We are a nation built on freedom, liberty, and personal responsibility. A nation where neighbors help neighbors, and where innovation, not regulation, lifts us all to reach our highest potential. We remain committed to improving the lives of every American by moving America 180 degrees in the opposite direction of Joe Biden on three critical issues – the economy, energy, and national security,” Burgum said in a statement.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Our decision to run for President came from a place of caring deeply about every American and a mission to re-establish trust in America’s leadership and our institutions of democracy. While this primary process has shaken my trust in many media organizations and political party institutions, it has only strengthened my trust in America,” Burgum added.

Burgum’s exit from the race follows the suspended campaigns of former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, conservative radio personality Larry Elder, Michigan businessman Perry Johnson and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Would you like to see Doug Burgum serve somewhere in the next Trump administration? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 81% (96 Votes) 19% (23 Votes)

Only former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson are still in the running for the GOP nomination.

The governor qualified for the RNC’s first two primary debates in August and September, but failed to meet it’s increased criteria for the third in Miami, Florida, on Nov. 8. Candidates were required to meet a 70,000 unique donor threshold, with at least 200 coming from 20 distinct states or territories, and had to have been polling at or above 4% in two national polls or in one national and in two key early nominating state surveys.

Burgum has struggled to gain traction in national and key early state polling throughout his campaign. The governor currently has 0.6% support nationwide, as well as 2.7% of the share in Iowa and 2% in New Hampshire, according to the Real Clear Politics average.

The RNC’s fourth debate will take place on Wednesday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. It is not likely that Burgum would have qualified to make the stage.

Burgum was a wealthy businessman in the private sector prior to entering politics in 2016, when he secured the governor’s mansion by 57 points. The governor went on to win reelection in 2020, handily beating his Democratic opponent 65.8% to 25.4%.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!