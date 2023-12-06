A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Anti-woke beer company takes aim at women's sports in new calendar

10% of sales to fight 'extreme leftist ideology' seeking to destroy female athletics

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 6, 2023 at 6:59pm
'Real Women of America' 2024 calendar. (Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer)

(FOX NEWS) -- The 'woke-free' beer company that was launched as an alternative to Bud Light after its disastrous promotion of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney is now releasing a calendar "aimed at defeating wokeism" in women's sports that features prominent conservative women.

Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer has teamed up with women's sports advocate Riley Gaines on its "Real Women of America" 2024 Calendar, which the company says is the first calendar created to "specifically showcase the most beautiful conservative women in America."

The company told FOX Business that 10% of its sales will be donated to the Riley Gaines Center to protect women's sports from "extreme leftist ideology seeking to destroy women's athletics."

