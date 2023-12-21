A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Faith Health Money Politics U.S.BIG BREW-HAHA
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Anti-woke' beer makers make splash for saving women's sports with calendar fundraiser

'We've reached incredibly stupid times when it's 'controversial' to say men can't be women'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 20, 2023 at 7:30pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by tookapic from Pixabay)

(Image by tookapic from Pixabay)

(FOX BUSINESS) -- A self-described "anti-woke" beer company that took off following Bud Light's advancement of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney says a recent campaign has raised thousands of dollars for the Riley Gaines Center to protect women's sports.

Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer teamed up with Riley Gaines, a women's sports activist, on its "Real Women of America" 2024 Calendar, an endeavor the group previously told FOX Business was the first calendar created to "specifically showcase the most beautiful conservative women in America."

As part of the campaign, the company devoted 10% of its calendar sales to the Riley Gaines Center to defend women's sports from "extreme leftist ideology seeking to destroy women's athletics."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Mother of college dancer slams outrage over bikini-clad photo with football coach
'Anti-woke' beer makers make splash for saving women's sports with calendar fundraiser
WATCH: Dashcam video shows driver being arrested after flipping off state trooper
Students rejecting early Harvard acceptance as anti-Semitism runs rampant
WATCH: Hulk Hogan gets baptized with wife, calls it 'greatest day' of his life
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×