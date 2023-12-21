'Anti-woke' beer makers make splash for saving women's sports with calendar fundraiser

(FOX BUSINESS) -- A self-described "anti-woke" beer company that took off following Bud Light's advancement of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney says a recent campaign has raised thousands of dollars for the Riley Gaines Center to protect women's sports.

Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer teamed up with Riley Gaines, a women's sports activist, on its "Real Women of America" 2024 Calendar, an endeavor the group previously told FOX Business was the first calendar created to "specifically showcase the most beautiful conservative women in America."

As part of the campaign, the company devoted 10% of its calendar sales to the Riley Gaines Center to defend women's sports from "extreme leftist ideology seeking to destroy women's athletics."

