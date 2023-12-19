ARRESTED: Trans radical accused of raping two boys under 13

A radical transgender activist, Kendall Stephens, a man who poses as a woman, has been arrested for allegedly raping two young boys.

A local ABC affiliate described Stephens as a "prominent LGBTQ+ activist in Philadelphia."

The charges filed by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General allege the 37-year-old "raped two boys under the age of 13," the report said.

BREAKING: Prominent LGBTQ+ advocate Kendall Stephens arrested in Philly after rapíng 2 boys under the age of 13 Stephens is a male who now identifies as a woman and has worked together with DA Larry Krasner and others to craft LGBTQ+ policies. The charges against Stephens… pic.twitter.com/hn0pjbm4Gm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 19, 2023

A social media posting listed the pending charges as rape, obscenity to minors, assault, corruption of minors, unlawful assault to minors and involuntary deviant sexual intercourse."

His bail was set at $250,000 and the next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 29.

The report said the AG's office takes up such cases if local district attorneys have conflicts, and the Philadelphia prosecutor's office offered no comment.

The report continued, explaining Stephens had reported being attacked in his Point Breeze neighborhood, and alleged he was targeted "by a violent group for being a trans woman."

Becoming an activist then, he urged state lawmakers to change state law to provide special protections for LGBT people.

In 2021, he and other activists were with District Attorney Larry Krasner to launch the LGBTQ+ Advisory Board, which is supposed to provide resources to victims.

MSN reported he had a preliminary arraignment in in Philadelphia Municipal Court short after his arrest Monday.

While Shore News Network headline its report, "Krasner-endorsed trans LGBTQ activist arrested for molesting children," many of the details of the alleged offenses had not yet been released.

