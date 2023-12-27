Arsonists accused of destroying 4 churches in weeks, 15 hit during year

Multiple arsonists have been targeting Christian churches across Canada, with the toll so far four during just the weeks before Christmas and 15 for the year.

A report from the Post Millennial explains that the latest fire was just days before Christmas, and while Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre said the motivation was "anti-Christian hatred."

Two churches were torched in Barrhead, north of Edmonton, when St. Mary Abbots Anglican church and St. Aidan's Church were hit on Dec. 7.

The next happened on Dec. 15 in Janvier, north of Fort McMurray, when an unused St. Gabriel Catholic Mission was torched.

TRENDING: The case for Christmas, Part 2

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Then on Dec. 20, "a suspected arsonist leveled the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Beiseker, just northeast of Calgary," the report said.

Poilievre posted on social media, "My thoughts are with the Seventh Day Adventist community in Beiseker, AB mourning the loss of their church at the hands of an arsonist. This is the 4th church in 2 weeks to be targeted by acts of violent anti-Christian hatred."

Premier Danielle Smith added to the platform, "Images like these have no place in Alberta. To the parishioners of these churches and to the Christian community across our province, I stand in solidarity with you against all forms of hate."

The report explained there were 15 "suspicious" church fires reported to police during 2023, and suspects have been arrested in five cases.

The National Post said the RCMP said it had no evidence the firsts were from "anti-Christian animus," and authorities explained the suspects already arrested have had mental health issues, or were intoxicated.

It explained both of the churches in Barrhead were "historical," and while integral to the community, were not the site of regularly scheduled services.

Shane Janvier, of the Chipewyan Prairie Dene First Nation, charged, "The significance of this old church in the community — lots of celebrations at this church over the years, lots of weddings, lots of baptisms, this is a place where we’ve come to say our last respects to our loved ones and our ancestors … enough’s enough. We’ve gotta start looking out for one another as a community."

The report noted that Canada also saw "a rash of church fires" during the summer months of 2021.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!