Artist strives to capture the entire Torah in massive murals

'We are able to understand the same passage but at a completely different level'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 25, 2023 at 6:50pm
One of Mauricio Avayu's 40 murals depicting key moments in the Torah is displayed at the Jeffrey D. Schwartz & Na Tang Jewish Taiwan Cultural Association center in Taipei. (Courtesy of Avayu via JTA)

One of Mauricio Avayu's 40 murals depicting key moments in the Torah is displayed at the Jeffrey D. Schwartz & Na Tang Jewish Taiwan Cultural Association center in Taipei. (Courtesy of Avayu via JTA)

(JEWISH TELEGRAPHIC AGENCY) -- As a child, Mauricio Avayu wasn’t allowed to pursue art — his father thought he should study something more practical, like math or engineering. Avayu grew up in the conservative Jewish community of Santiago, Chile, the capital city home to most of the country’s 18,000 Jews.

But by now, Avayu has seen his paintings — many of them Jewish-themed — shown in galleries around the globe, put on the walls in the homes of former presidents around the world and presented to Pope Francis.

Today he’s working on his most ambitious project yet: capturing the key moments of the Torah in 40 large murals.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







