Biden administration approves sale of tank shells to Israel

Arjun Singh

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Biden administration invoked federal law on Friday to unilaterally transfer arms to Israel during its ongoing conflict with Hamas, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

Hamas militants launched a coordinated series of terrorist attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, leading to the country declaring war on the group. Congress has, so far, been unable to pass an aid package to Israel amid disputes between Democrats and Republicans as to its contents and budgetary offsets, but the Biden administration invoked an emergency provision of the Arms Export Control Act to sell 13,981 120mm tank shells to Israel without Congressional authorization, according to the DSCA.

TRENDING: Biden's abortion radicals promise more attacks on pro-lifers

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The Secretary of State determined and provided detailed justification to Congress that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the Government of Israel of the above defense articles and services in the national security interests of the United States, thereby waiving the Congressional review requirements under Section 36(b) of the Arms Export Control Act, as amended,” the DSCA wrote in a press release on Saturday. “This will be a sale from U.S. Army inventory. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.”

The estimated total cost of the transaction is $106.5 million, according to the press release.

DCNF reporter @arjunswritings asks Senators whether funding for border security is as urgent of an issue as sending military aid to Israel. pic.twitter.com/Jl6J1xXiug — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 14, 2023

Should America send arms to Israel? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (6 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

In Congress, House Republicans have insisted that aid to Israel be offset by corresponding spending cuts. The Democratic-led Senate rejected that approach and sought to consider the Biden administration’s original request — a joint aid package to Israel and Ukraine as well as funding for border security .

House Speaker Mike Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!