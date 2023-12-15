Does Biden deserve reelection? A list of his greatest 'accomplishments'

It is always good to look at the record of accomplishments of politicians before you vote for them in an election. For those considering Joe Biden for president, here is a list of his greatest accomplishments.

Promising destruction of the oil industry, President Joe's first day cost America 59,000 good-paying jobs, $9.6 billion dollars to the economy and 830,000 barrels of crude oil per day. Biden impacted fuel development, suspended permits and pressured banks not to finance fossil fuel projects. Biden's foolish policies increased gas prices from $1.78/gallon to $5/gallon. This was before the Ukraine-Russia war. Regarding these higher energy prices, either Biden didn't care, or had no foresight that people drive cars to work, trucks deliver to stores, and homes heat with oil and natural gas.

This led to Joe's next "accomplishment" – inflation. In 2022 Rep. Mike Gallagher stated, "Inflation has gone up every month of the Biden presidency and just hit another 40-year high." Even Politifact "fact checkers" agree this is true, citing inflation numbers. Either Biden didn't care, or had no foresight that as he increased gas prices, inflation would increase and everything would cost more.

Joe's "accomplishments" include presiding over record-high federal spending. In his first 100 days, Biden sponsored "$6 trillion in spending [with a Democrat-controlled House and Senate]." Ridiculous amounts of spending hide Democrats' pork additions, like AOC's $1 million basketball court in the December 2022 50,000-page Democratic House bill. Biden bragged about "deficit reduction," while adding $10 trillion in new spending. With a $33 trillion federal deficit, Joe wants to spend more. Sen. Chuck Grassley stated, "Decades ago when the federal government was staring at a $200 billion budget deficit, Senator Joe Biden warned of 'economic disaster' unless Congress took 'dramatic actions on the deficit right now.'" Speaking of Biden today, Grassley stated, "[Biden's] proposal continues to take our nation down a path of fiscal and economic ruin. … Biden's vision … includes $5 trillion in tax hikes on all income levels … [including] millions of families with incomes under $400,000 … more taxes, more debt." Sen. Rick Scott stated, "Reckless spending pushed by … Biden … is causing growing inflation, rising prices on everyday goods, which hurts all American families." Either Biden didn't care, or had no foresight that trillions in deficit spending increases debt, increases inflation and increases foreign indebtedness.

Another of Joe's "accomplishments" is his repeated lying to American people. Lying has earned Biden several awards, such as "bottomless Pinocchio" from the Washington Post. One article stated, "The misinformation from … [Biden's] administration far exceeds any fake Russian misinformation that our media could ever conjure." Joe doesn't seem to know the Bible says, "Be sure your sin will find you out" (Numbers 32:23).

Another "accomplishment" is draining the Strategic Oil Reserve (SOR) intended for use during wars and major crises. Joe set a new low not seen since the days of Jimmy Carter, even selling millions of barrels of oil to Communist China. So, Hunter's laptop was correct concerning Biden and China with a text stating, "The Bidens are the best … at doing exactly what the chairman [Xi] wants." Either Biden didn't care, or had no foresight that this successfully damages U.S. preparedness for war.

Joe's next "accomplishment" is signing LGBTQ executive orders so dress-wearing men can dance topless on the White House lawn, showing their breast implants and the effects of hormone drugs, while Biden issues the first presidential proclamation recognizing "a Transgender Day of Visibility." Joe's mandates have destroyed biological women's sports, caused 11-year-old girls to be assigned to sleep with dress-wearing boys on field trips, and the list continues. What a deranged "accomplishment."

Next is Joe's auto industry "accomplishments" by which he's force-transitioning America to battery-exploding, 30%-heavier, rapid-tire-consuming, parking-deck-collapsing EV cars and buses – despite having a major lack of charging stations and a resulting 40% job loss, according to the CEO of Ford. Besides all the problems, either Biden didn't care, or had no foresight that EVs make us more dependent upon China for Rare Earth Elements (REEs) for batteries.

Then there's Joe's "accomplishment" with whale-killing, bird-chopping, bat-lung-exploding, radar-defense-disrupting wind turbines, which again increases our dependency upon China for more REEs. Also, no one knows what to do with the 300-foot-long turbine blades needing replacement every 15 years. Either Biden didn't care, or had no foresight about that one, too.

Joe's "accomplishments" in foreign affairs include majorly blundering the military pullout in Afghanistan, killing Americans, abandoning others and leaving billions in military equipment, which the Taliban are happily selling. Also, refusing to meet with Putin, Joe started a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine, killing thousands of people and costing billions of dollars. Then Biden lifted sanctions, releasing billions to Iran, thereby funding insane terrorists who conduct barbaric attacks on civilians, including brutally killing, raping and taking hostages. Once again, either Biden didn't care, or had no foresight as to the cost of his policies.

There are so many more "accomplishments" like destruction of the natural gas industry, the nuclear industry, hydroelectric dams, implementing solar power, while blocking the sun, attacking dishwashers, AC units, gas stoves and gas heaters.

So, if you want a president who either doesn't care, or doesn't have any foresight, then Biden is the man for you in 2024.

I know some would say, "It isn't that he doesn't care or has no foresight. The things that are happening are part of Biden's plan." It is hard to reconcile how one man could make so many bad decisions by accident, but for me to agree that this is Biden's plan to destroy America, I would be called a "conspiracy theorist." Why do you think he is doing these things? At first, I thought, "he's brainless," but I was told that is not right. So, I asked my wife, and she explained it to me. She said, "I think Joe is jockeying for a better seat in hell. You know, one that is closer to the fire."

