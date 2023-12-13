Biden now admits he'd restore MORE of Trump's border security

Joe Biden, who essentially confessed that President Donald Trump's border security moves were needed with a recent decision to resume wall construction, now is considering taking more of his administration's policies back to what he canceled when he took office.

Trump had imposed a series of security measures, from a "remain-in-Mexico" policy to border wall construction, to address the problem of illegal aliens entering the U.S.

Biden, when he took office, turned the situation into a catastrophe by trashing all of Trump's programs.

He earlier conceded his mistake, in providing for the restoration of some of the border wall work. Now he's looking to be expelling more migrants, detaining more, and hiking deportations.

He conceded the fight a few weeks ago when he waived several federal requirements to restart construction work of a border wall.

At the time, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whose tenure has been battered by those floods of illegals, announced the administration was waiving 26 federal laws to allow construction of several miles of border wall in Texas.

Trump took a victory lap, saying, "Biden sees our country is being invaded. What is he going to do about the 15 million people from prisons, from mental institutions, insane asylums, and terrorists that have already come into our country?"

But even Biden's consideration of returning to effective practices has Democrats in Congress rattled.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported one of the far-left members of Congress, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., claimed, "These are the same policies weaponized against immigrant communities under the Trump administration and are the foundation of President Trump’s vision of 'sweeping raids, giant camps, and mass deportations' for a second term. Destroying the asylum system will not fix the southern border. We did not spend years fighting this agenda under Trump only to give in to Senate Republicans’ extreme demands now."

She added, "I call on my Senate colleagues to reject these policies and support funding that would give the administration the tools it needs to process asylum seekers, enforce U.S. immigration laws, and provide funding to cities welcoming new migrants. I am ready to work with any of my colleagues who are serious about fixing our broken immigration system and creating the legal pathways we need to ensure an orderly process at the border — but in a thoughtful way, not as a ransom demand for Ukraine aid."

And Democratic Illinois Rep. Delia Ramirez said the plan was "deplorable."

She claimed, "“The fact we are considering exchanging the lives of asylum seekers for Ukrainian lives is draconian & immoral. We CAN choose policies that recognize our interconnectedness. Let’s prove it by showing courage & rejecting this cruel exchange."

Objections also came from Rep. Chuy Garcia, D-Ill., and Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif.

The newest admission from Biden about his failure at the border have come because GOP members in Congress have tied Biden's demands for billions of dollars more for Ukraine to security efforts in the U.S.

It was House Speaker Mike Johnson who suggested House Republicans will only support Ukraine aid that Biden is demanding if it comes with funding for border security.

"I have also made very clear from day one, that our first condition on any national security supplemental spending package is about our own national security first," Johnson said.

It was CBS that confirmed the Biden administration would be "willing to support a new border authority to expel migrants without asylum screenings, as well as a dramatic expansion of immigration detention and deportations."

The 180 expressed by the White House went to Senate Democrats who were told Biden could "back those sweeping and hardline immigration policy changes as part of the negotiations over President Biden's emergency funding request, a roughly $100 billion package that includes military aid to Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine, as well as money to bolster border enforcement and hire additional immigration officials," CBS reported.

Republicans in Congress long have tried to boost border security, and the apparent tipping point was reached when the GOP linked Biden's Ukraine aide to those actions.

Biden himself confirmed this week he's "working with Senate Democrats and Republicans to try to find a bipartisan compromise, both in terms of changes in policy and [to] provide the resources we need to secure the border."

CBS noted that one of Biden's concessions "would effectively revive the Trump-era Title 42 pandemic order and allow officials to pause U.S. asylum law, without a public health justification."

Also on the list to be restored was a process called "expedited removal," as well as more detention of migrants.

A White House spokesman confirmed, "The president has said he is open to compromise and we look forward to continued conversations with Senate negotiators as we work toward a bipartisan package."

CBS said Biden is walking a tightrope with the move, as Biden's admissions already have angered migrant advocates, many Democrats and others.

Literally millions of illegal aliens have entered the U.S. since Biden opened the border, flooding so-called "sanctuary" cities with so many people seeking help even Democrat managers of those cities have called for a halt to the floods.

But America soon will be in an election year and voters are fully familiar with the failure of the border policies enacted by Biden, an octogenarian.

