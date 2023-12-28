A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden sues nation's largest Christian university after hitting it with huge fine

'Misrepresenting the costs and number of courses required to earn doctoral degrees'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 27, 2023 at 9:39pm
Joe Biden delivers remarks at a celebration event for the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, Monday, July 11, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden delivers remarks at a celebration event for the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, Monday, July 11, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(FOX BUSINESS) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday announced it has sued Grand Canyon University (GCU), becoming the second agency under the Biden administration to take action against the largest Christian school in the nation within the past few months in what the university says is a coordinated attack by multiple agencies against the institution.

The FTC said in a press release it filed suit in federal court against GCU, its marketer Grand Canyon Education, Inc. and its president and CEO Brian Mueller, claiming the defendants used deceptive advertising and engaged in illegal telemarketing.

The complaint says the Arizona-based school misled prospective doctoral students about the amount of time it would take to finish its accelerated program, deceptively marketed the school as a nonprofit, and illegally called prospective students who submitted their contact information on the school's website but requested not to be contacted.

Read the full story ›

