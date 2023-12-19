Biden will betray Israel on Obama's command

There are many things that can be truthfully said about Obama, and none of them is flattering – unless one believes that godless, amoral sexual debauchery, being a pernicious liar and unabashed hatred for Israel are character traits to be desired.

I've been warning since the Oct. 7, 2023, unprovoked slaughter of Jewish people by Obama's "homeboys" that America was working on a way to betray Israel. Well, if you're of the Obama philosophy "never let a good crisis go to waste," you follow the other part of his demonic planning and have acolytes placed in key positions domestically and globally where they can quickly do the most harm the moment said opportunity presents.

Obama has employed this practice since he slithered into the national public arena. His ad hominem attacks on Sgt. James Crowley for properly executing his job during his interaction with Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates resulted in his drinking Budweiser at the infamous beer summit, which years later transitioned to Dylan Mulvaney, another sexual deviant, advertising for Bud Light. But, I digress. The practice was employed from the Trayvon Martin case to the George Floyd case. If there's a wrong side that can be exploited for person political gain, Obama will find it.

And no case better provides for him to exploit evil for his goals and purposes than what was done to Israel Oct. 7.

Biden is Obama's sock-puppet. Obama's hand is up the back of Biden's shirt working his mouth from behind. Every act of perversion and societal degradation Obama promoted, Biden has sanctioned and implemented.

Which brings me to the terrorist attack on Israel by Erebusic barbarians Obama and his supposed wife pay homage to.

This is playing out exactly as I predicted. At first the sympathies were seemingly with Israel. The malevolent Jew haters disguised themselves as sympathetic to Israel, supporting her military response. The extreme side of Jewish hatred, publicly seen as Rashida Tlaib et al., simply carried on their hatred as usual, giving shade to those who would publicly turn against Israel later.

During his last term, Obama sent his marplots to Israel to disrupt and turn Israeli opinion against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Even though that attempt by Obama failed, his nefarious agents remained in Israel working to undermine Netanyahu's leadership.

For what amounted to just days after the terrorist attack, many in the mainstream media and cable news programming pretended to sympathize with Israel, the key phrase being: "pretended to sympathize."

The left-wing morass that no longer pretends to present truthful news and events waited in the shadows for the perfect moment to launch their countermeasures against Israel.

The talking heads and global leaders gave lip service to Israel having the right to military recourse. They gave voice to the massacre of babies, pregnant women and Israeli citizens; but less than one week after the attack, the negative view of Israel was being proffered as reasoned and rational opinion. In reality it was the knife being stabbed into Israel and the slow grind of incessant negativity turning it until the crescendo reached fever pitch. First on campuses, then governments worldwide began to turn against Israel.

Mainstream media headlines are now calling for permanent cease-fire and that special dispensation be given for humanitarian aid to the poor Arabs who are "being forced" to go without food, water and medical attention. The United Nations has been relentless in its demands upon Israel, while making no demands upon Iran, Syria, Arabs and other countries that sponsor and sanction terrorism.

The stage is set for Biden to hide behind the United Nations and ultimately make continued aid to Israel contingent upon her ceasing all military operations against the terrorists and ceding the Gaza Strip, Golan Heights and Jerusalem to the Arabs.

British print is excelling at agitation-propaganda, i.e., agitprop. The Guardian newspaper, seeking to incite anti-Israel tensions, accused Israel of a "killing rage" in Gaza. There was/is around-the-clock recounting that Israel mistakenly killed three of her own who were waving a white flag.

Israel is at war for its very existence, something Obama would rejoice to see end. In war sometimes people die by friendly fire. It's the nature of the beast. War isn't nice. It's not friendly nor is it waged from a politically correct position. There are no injury timeouts, no medical timeouts and no meal breaks.

War is ugly, bloody, and it has an inherent finality to it. The idea is to kill more of the enemy faster than they kill you. War is, simply put, killing the enemy into submission/surrender.

Regardless of what Biden et al. are saying publicly, their political deception is clearly recognizable to those of us who have spent our lives in the political theater.

In this instance, Obama is pulling the strings from the shadows while his minions work his treachery from the front.

