Are Biden's demands of Israel 'detached from reality'?

Are Joe Biden's demands that Israel pull back in its campaign to destroy the Hamas terrorists who killed some 1,400 civilians in the launch of a war on Oct. 7 "detached from reality"?

That appears to be what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is saying.

Fox News reported he said in a video message this week that those who think his nation will "let up during its military campaign" are just that.

"We will not stop the fighting until all of the goals that we have set are achieved: The elimination of Hamas, the release of our hostages and the removal of the threat from Gaza," he charged.

TRENDING: The case for Christmas, Part 1

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"We are attacking Hamas with fierce fire, everywhere, including today. We are also attacking their accomplices near and far. All Hamas terrorists, from the first to the last, are dead men walking," he said.

"They have only two possibilities: Surrender or die."

He said, "Whoever thinks that we will stop is detached from reality."

Is Joe Biden detached from reality as Benjamin Netanyahu suggests? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (16 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

"We are continuing the war to the end. It will continue until Hamas is eliminated – until victory. Whoever thinks that we will stop is detached from reality. https://t.co/oWWwhgMPF5 pic.twitter.com/hY2au03s7s — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 20, 2023

Biden has been caught in the middle of the Gaza violence. Leftists dislike his support for Israel, and others object to the subtle pressure he's applying, through his administration officials he's sent to tell Israel to pull back in certain situations.

The dispute has divided those who may support Biden in the 2024 election, and he needs to appease both factions to gain their support.

The Hill recently reported how dissatisfied Americans are with Biden's Hamas war agenda.

"The New York Times/Siena poll shows that just 33 percent of respondents approve of Biden’s Israel policy, compared to 57 percent disapproval. The results also highlight the massive divide in opinion among Americans on the best course of action in the conflict," the report said.

The split is with one-third of those who disapprove of Biden's actions saying the U.S. is too supportive of Israel, and nearly the same saying the same of Palestinians.

"Pressure has mounted on the Biden administration and Israel to implement a cease-fire in order to assist civilians in Gaza. Last week, just eight nations joined the U.S. and Israel in the United Nations to vote against a resolution calling for a cease-fire," the report said.

The report explained, "In recent weeks, the Biden administration has pressured the Israeli government to slow its military advance into southern Gaza in order to limit civilian casualties, though the country has shown few signs of heeding that advice."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!