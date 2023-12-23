Biden's new medicine rules have pharmaceutical companies slow-walking new therapies

Robert Schmad

Daily Caller News Foundation

Pharmaceutical companies are delaying, or outright canceling, the development of new medicines following new drug rules signed into law by President Joe Biden, Bloomberg reported.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which passed along partisan lines in Congress August 2022, introduced provisions that allow Medicare to negotiate prices for new pills nine years after they’ve hit the market and new biologic drugs after 13 years on the market. While policymakers intended for the negotiations to reduce healthcare costs for elderly Americans on Medicare, the negotiations are also delaying the release of new drugs.

TRENDING: The latest drive-by smear of Clarence Thomas

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Treatments for ovarian cancer, Stargardt Disease, bile duct cancer, bladder cancer, multiple myeloma, mesothelioma, different kinds of blood cancer and hemochromatosis are among the diseases being slow-walked or canceled by drug companies, according to Bloomberg.

The Medicare negotiations introduced under the IRA compel drug companies to accept offers made by the government to buy their drugs. If companies refuse the government’s price, they face an excise tax of up to 95% on sales of that drug, according to KFF News.

“One of the reasons why senior citizens are living longer in retirement is the fact that the United States is the leader in biomedical research and breakthroughs in new therapies,” Senior Research Fellow at the Heritage Foundation’s Center for Health and Welfare Policy Bob Moffit told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “When we are going to have fewer approvals for new medicines for patients battling neurological diseases or cancer or certain types of infectious disease, that is going to affect people on Medicare.”

Is Biden hamstringing medical research? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Relay Therapeutics, which was developing a treatment to address bile duct cancer, announced it would be pivoting to a broader assortment of cancers, Bloomberg reported. As a consequence of broadening the scope of their drug, it will take longer for their product to become available to patients.

“The IRA favors accessing larger opportunities initially versus the conventional approach of speed to market with smaller indications,” Relay CEO Sanjiv Patel said during an earnings call this year.

Seagen, which is owned by Pfizer, has also ended research on a cancer drug over the IRA’s price negotiations, according to Bloomberg. The company was seeking approval for an existing drug to treat bladder cancer, but determined spending money on the necessary studies would not be profitable, as the drug would be subject to price negotiations around the time they expected approval.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, which was planning on testing a treatment for a rare disease that causes vision loss, abandoned plans to enter into a final stage study so the firm could consider the implications of the IRA.

A Congressional Budget Office estimate released one month after the IRA went into effect projected that 13 fewer new drugs would be made available over the next 30 years due to the legislation.

Scholars at the University of Chicago estimated that 79 fewer new drugs would come to market over the next 20 years because of the IRA. The health consultancy firm Vital Transformation, meanwhile, projected there would be up to 139 fewer new therapies over the next 10 years as a result of the legislation.

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, a drug manufacturer trade association, found that 78% of its members were expecting to cancel some of their drug development projects in a 2022 survey it issued following the IRA’s passage.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!