Biden's open border importing his party's 'margin of victory'

A Fox Business guest on Thursday accused Democrats of using the crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border to “import their future margin of victory.”

Nearly 380,000 illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border to date during fiscal year 2024 which started Oct. 1, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection, following 2,045,838 encounters in fiscal year 2023, 2,206,436 in fiscal year 2022 and 1,659,206 in fiscal year 2021. “It’s deeply insulting, it’s a total outrage,” Deroy Murdock told “Kudlow” guest host David Asman.

“I know people who were on the visa wait list and actually didn’t get their H1B visas and got kicked out of the country,” Murdock added. “These are people who speak English, people who are working in Silicon Valley, holding jobs, came here legally, didn’t run across the border, yet these eight million people are running across the border, invading our country, and the response isn’t turn around go home, the response is gee, we’re going to have amnesty for you.”

Murdock went on to accuse Democrats of deliberately opening the border as a massive caravan of migrants is moving north through Mexico toward the border.

“This isn’t accidental, this is deliberate. I think Biden and company see these as FDAs, I call them, future Democrats for America,” Murdock said. “It is to get them amnesty as soon as they can, get them a voting card, and get them voting Democrat as soon as possible.”

“This is the first step in that outrage. This is, I think, an abomination,” Murdock said. “The same people saying we love democracy, democracy is great are basically trying to import their future margin of victory across the border, not legally but illegally. This is outrageous, this is totally, utterly an impeachable offense.”

Funding for aid to Ukraine and Israel has been held up as the Republican-controlled House of Representatives insisted on the inclusion of HR 2, the Secure the Border Act of 2023, to any aid package. The legislation requires the use of E-Verify, an electronic employment eligibility verification system, requires the completion of the wall on the border, prohibits asylum claims for those who do not arrive at ports of entry and expands options for deporting those ordered to leave the country.

