Blessing Israel, saving America

A thought experiment: What would be the consequence if, starting today, every American faithfully obeyed God's holy commandments according to the Scriptures? I like this particular daydream: America transformed overnight; truth, justice and righteousness prevail; lovingkindness abounds and God's will is everyone's delight.

But my little scenario is so extreme that I am wasting your time. This beautiful picture will come to pass only when the King Messiah is sitting on his throne in the Kingdom of God on Earth. Amen!

Short of that happy day, is there anything that can be done? I submit there is a good, doable and biblical first step:

Americans must bless Israel. And that means America, our nation, must bless Israel. To cut to the chase, pray for the good of all Israel, the nation, its people and Jews across the world. Pray for the peace of Jerusalem. Pray for God's protection over His people and pray that every Jewish person and Israeli walks in God's will, glorifying Him.

God's Word is true and His truth is eternal. There is a great command given long before the Law of God was given to the nation of Israel at Mt. Sinai (Horeb). It is part and parcel of the everlasting covenant of God as first spoken to Abraham some four thousand years ago. It is repeated to Isaac and to Israel and throughout the Scriptures in various forms:

"And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed." (Genesis 12:3)

Very simply: Bless Israel in prayer, word and deed, for this is the will of our God. What He loves we must love; what he hates we must hate. He calls Israel the "dearly beloved of my soul" because she is the dearly beloved of His soul. He says He will come against all those who seek to destroy His people. He foretells in plain words what will become of the nations that break this everlasting covenant.

Let's not be part of that company of nations.

Our place is not to demand an explanation from the Lord or to seek out any loophole we might conjure from God's holy Word. We are to trust and obey with joy and fervor.

Joy, yes! If only all the things that God asks of me were so simple to fulfill (things like battling my flesh and taking up my cross). How hard is it to pray blessings upon His people whom He created with a great purpose and destiny, and through whom all families of the world (that's you and me) shall be blessed? What sacrifice is there in praying for the most persecuted people of all history and time?

I believe we ought to bless in deed as well. There are many ways we can do this. I am going to concentrate on the monster that has been hiding in our midst and all over the world: the repugnant, putrid and deformed monster of Jew-hatred. Until October 7, the depth and amount of Jew-hatred in our culture was not fully understood by many Americans. It seemed a smaller problem confined to the dark and sinful hearts of a small minority. We understood that this revolting, mind-destroying ideology drives many in the Islamic Middle East. We have seen the open resurgence of this evil in Europe.But America? God forbid!

I for one am glad that this madness has at least been exposed in all its dark-glory! Finally, none of us can mistakenly believe this problem is behind us. We have the ugly proof that Jew-hatred is alive and flourishing in our "One nation under God."

Exposing evil is the first step to fighting and defeating it. This we must do! Nations are punished corporately, as Israel was and Egypt and Babylon. America is no different. If our nation turns from blessing Israel and, God forbid, works against her, the innocent and the guilty alike will feel the consequences as America is brought down.

We have foolishly, and to our shame, imported Jew-hatred with our immigration policy. We have funded and timidly acquiesced to libel, slander and hatred being indoctrinated into our children in our vaunted institutions of "higher" learning! The rewriting of history, the fan-fiction of the left, is drilled into our children and young adults by the intelligentsia, the elite educators of all of our universities. The truth is that this is what is taught in a much more intense form in Arab Palestine by the Muslim Brotherhood, Fatah, Islamic Jihad, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority!

This irrational doctrine of Jew-hatred, jealousy and genocide is demonic, a "spiritual" warfare, an everlasting hatred as God calls it. Indeed, it is actually a hatred of God.

We must fight this in prayer, in the Spirit and in our words and deeds. Teach the truth. Engage on the battlefront of ideas in social media (this is the place of much of the warfare). Learn the true history of the land and people of Israel of the last 2,000 years, especially the last several hundred. Teach, enlighten, chastise and correct. Teach your brothers and sisters in the faith, even your pastor and elders. Speak up in class – this takes courage. Write to your elected representatives – post on their Facebook pages!

Demand that our politicians and public servants withhold funding to all these institutions that spew the filth of Jew-hatred and who distort history. Demand that the police and prosecutors and district attorneys use equal standards when violence is incited or perpetrated against Jewish people.

Speak up so that the Biden administration, which professes support for Israel but is undermining Israel at the same time, knows that those who stand with Israel far exceed those who hate it. (This is practical and necessary – Biden is very concerned that "progressives" are turning against him and that he will lose the next election, which could push him to make a fatal decision that will affect us all.)

Regarding the Scriptures: To know Israel through the eyes and heart of God can come only from studying the revealed Word of God while taking note of all the promises and declarations of love that God puts in the mouths of His prophets and their ready pens.

Jesus/Yeshua, the Son of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob; the Son of Judah and David; a Jew of perfection and an Israelite indeed, declared that He came in His first advent only for "the lost sheep of the house of Israel." There should be no envy and disappointment churning in our guts at these words. Yes, He died for you and me because He loved us and all the world. However, the promises according to Paul in Romans 9 are to Israel – present tense. We are blessed with their blessings and partake of their spiritual things and promises. This is the love of God. And so, as Paul rightly said as he went to "minister to the saints in Jerusalem":

"For it hath pleased them of Macedonia and Achaia to make a certain contribution for the poor saints which are at Jerusalem. It hath pleased them verily; and their debtors they are. For if the Gentiles have been made partakers of their spiritual things, their duty is also to minister unto them in carnal things." (Rom 15:26-27 KJV, emphasis added)

We are debtors, as Paul says, to Israel and therefore we have a duty of minister to them in material and physical support as well as our prayers.

He who keeps Israel shall never slumber nor sleep. We who love Him should love and bless and help our Jewish brethren, and this includes praying for the salvation of all Israel! Amen!

If we want to save our nation, perhaps the easiest thing on our to-do list is to bless Israel. Let's do this in faith.

