'These are your blood enemies': Tucker and Bongino rip media

Two commentators at the pinnacle of their industry, Tucker Carlson and Dan Bongino, have concluded that the legacy media – those mainstream outlets that have taken on the aura of the establishment – are not Americans' friends.

"These are your blood enemies," Carlson charged in an interview exchange with Bongino.

Bongino got the media lovefest started with the blunt assessment: "The old media sucks. It just sucks."

TRENDING: Biden will betray Israel on Obama's command

He differentiated the "new" media as that being what he and Carlson do – both run their own presentations of news and commentary to Americans, without a network behind them.



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Bongino said, "Nobody trusts them after Spygate, the Russia hoax, the impeachment disaster…"

He cited a Gallup poll showing Americans' trust in legacy media is at an alltime low.

Do the national news media want to hurt anyone who doesn't agree with them? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (10 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Carlson explained, of the media, "It's only been in the last several years you can feel the malice in it."

He cited a report that life expectancy in the U.S. had declined, and media were "like … that's fine."

"They hate you and want to hurt you, and that's scary," he said.

"And they seek your destruction," he continued, pointing out the media reaction to people jailed for no more than being at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Michael Byrd murdered this girl, the media are totally fine that that," he said, citing the Jan. 6, shooting death of protester Ashli Babbitt.

"So if they're happy seeing Ashli Babbitt get murdered, how would they feel about my murder. Well, they would celebrate it of course," he said.

"These are your blood enemies."

Bongino agreed, "They jut freaking hate you. They think you're a piece of s***. They hate your guts."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!