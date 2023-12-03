Blue state decriminalized drugs. Now it's having 2nd thoughts

Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

Oregon residents voted in 2020 to decriminalize drugs, but just three years later many businesses, citizens and lawmakers are having second thoughts amid a spike in overdose deaths and drug use.

More than 60% of Oregon voters polled think that Measure 110, which decriminalized the possession of small amounts of drugs in November 2020, “has made drug addiction, homelessness, and crime worse,” according to DHM Research, and 56% of Oregon voters polled believe that the measure should be repealed entirely, according to an Emerson College poll. A coalition of cities, police groups, and prosecutors called on the state to recriminalize drug possession, and businesses who spoke to the DCNF say they’re struggling with the drug crisis in the state.

TRENDING: What IS science?

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“This has really spread across Oregon. It’s not just a Portland problem,” Oregon House Republican Leader Jeff Helfrich, a former Portland police office, told the DCNF. “It’s just out of control, I’ve never seen it this bad.”

Drug overdoses surged in Oregon between 2020 and 2022, and nearly 3% of Portland residents left the city in the same time frame. Over 600 people died of overdoses in 2019 in Oregon, and that number nearly doubled to 1,200 in 2022.

“The Republicans have a solution offered but there hasn’t been any talk about it because it doesn’t seem like there’s the will or the votes on the Democratic side,” Helfrich told the DCNF.

Should drugs be legal? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (14 Votes)

House Republicans in Oregon called on the legislature to address the crisis in multiple letters and have called for recriminalization of possession of drugs. Helfrich authored a letter Nov. 14 to Democratic Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek and House Speaker Dan Rayfield calling on Democrats to require treatment for drug users and to repeal Measure 110.

“I haven’t heard people from leadership from the other side of the aisle say yes, you have to work together to fix this,” Helfrich told the DCNF.

Among voters polled in Oregon, 50% believe that Measure 110 “makes the community much less safe,” according to an Emerson College poll. Of the voters polled, 54% said that Measure 110 has led to increases in homelessness.

One Portland police officer of 20 years, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, told the DCNF he’s never seen it this bad.

“It’s just open, blatant hard drug use everywhere,” the police officer told the DCNF.

“You get calls from businesses constantly, from residents, that there’s people, you know, passed out in cars in front of their houses, people blocking the entrance to doors to their stores, people standing on the sidewalks when they’re trying to go shopping or take the kids to school, just using and displaying visible signs of drug use,” the police officer continued.

One owner of a Portland shipping container business said people are buying more containers to store their large objects, so they don’t get stolen.

The containers are used to store “everything from home and garden furniture, tools, automobiles, tack, hay, grain storage” and “farm equipment” according to Clackamas Container.

“It’ll take about two hours to break into a container, but if your materials are just on your property it won’t take but 20 minutes,” Clackamas Container owner Alan Connor told the DCNF.

Connor said some businesses in Portland proper have suffered a loss of patronage due to the laws around drugs and homelessness. “People can actually put up tents in your front yard in Portland,” Connor told the DCNF.

The owner of Vortex Detailing, who gave the DCNF his first name, Brenton, said he avoids Portland at all costs because of the crime and drug use the city.

Some homeless residents in Salem, Oregon’s capital city located about 45 miles southwest of Portland, said Measure 110 has made their lives worse.

“We’ve lost eight to nine friends in the past two and a half, three years, if that,” Malia Saunders, a homeless Salem resident, told KGW8, an Oregon-based outlet.

Matthew Maceira, a formerly homeless man who now does outreach with the homeless, said Measure 110 has led to more problems for Salem.

“It’s only caused harm,” Maceira told KGW8.

“It has become something that I see every day in Salem. The number of people who are living on the side of the road is staggering. It used to be where there were a few people and I would recognize some of them, but not anymore. There are just so many and they do drugs out in the open for everyone to see. Downtown Salem has become unsafe for everyone, homeless or not,” Sam Evans, former executive assistant at the Oregon Department of Transportation, told the DCNF.

The Portland mayor’s office, Kotek and Rayfield did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!