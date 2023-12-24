Bodies of several Hamas hostages recovered by Israeli troops inside tunnel

(JERUSALEM POST) -- The IDF on Sunday night disclosed the full background behind the finding of five bodies of hostages held by Hamas in a huge underground tunnel near Jabalya in northern Gaza.
Around two weeks ago, the IDF found two bodies. A few days later, it found three more nearby. At the time, the military announced finding only the first two.
In a centralized intelligence effort, IDF troops located and recovered the bodies of 5 hostages—abducted during the October 7 Massacre—and brought them back to Israel:
🕯️WO Ziv Dado
🕯️SGT Ron Sherman
🕯️CPL Nik Beizer
🕯️Eden Zacharia
🕯️Elia Toledano
The tunnel was vast, including a large elevator and large rooms, and split into side rooms, like command centers, medical stations, prayer rooms, and rooms for manufacturing weapons.