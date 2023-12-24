A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Bodies of several Hamas hostages recovered by Israeli troops inside tunnel

Cavern was so large, that although victims were all within 1 general area, they were all in different sections

WND News Services
Published December 24, 2023 at 6:46pm
IDF retrieves bodies of Gaza hostages in December 2023 (Video screenshot courtesy Israel Defense Forces)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- The IDF on Sunday night disclosed the full background behind the finding of five bodies of hostages held by Hamas in a huge underground tunnel near Jabalya in northern Gaza.

Around two weeks ago, the IDF found two bodies. A few days later, it found three more nearby. At the time, the military announced finding only the first two.

The tunnel was vast, including a large elevator and large rooms, and split into side rooms, like command centers, medical stations, prayer rooms, and rooms for manufacturing weapons.

WND News Services
