Bodies of several Hamas hostages recovered by Israeli troops inside tunnel

(JERUSALEM POST) -- The IDF on Sunday night disclosed the full background behind the finding of five bodies of hostages held by Hamas in a huge underground tunnel near Jabalya in northern Gaza.

Around two weeks ago, the IDF found two bodies. A few days later, it found three more nearby. At the time, the military announced finding only the first two.

In a centralized intelligence effort, IDF troops located and recovered the bodies of 5 hostages—abducted during the October 7 Massacre—and brought them back to Israel: 🕯️WO Ziv Dado

🕯️SGT Ron Sherman

🕯️CPL Nik Beizer

🕯️Eden Zacharia

🕯️Elia Toledano May their memory be a… pic.twitter.com/tq1UlLo8Z2 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 24, 2023

The tunnel was vast, including a large elevator and large rooms, and split into side rooms, like command centers, medical stations, prayer rooms, and rooms for manufacturing weapons.

