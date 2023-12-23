Booted for beliefs, man reaches settlement with psychotherapy association

A report from Christian Concern in the United Kingdom has confirmed that James Esses has reached a settlement with the U.K. Council for Psychotherapy "after he was bullied for challenging transgender ideology."

Esses two years ago was "thrown out of his university training course in psychotherapy" and even the UKCP over his comments about the ideology that a man can turn himself into a woman, or vice versa.

At a crowd-funding site, Esses himself announced a settlement.

He said he was not in a position to reveal the terms, but he was "extremely happy with them."

TRENDING: The latest drive-by smear of Clarence Thomas

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

UKCP claimed it recognized "that gender-critical beliefs (that sex is both binary and immutable) are protected under the Equality Act 2010. UKCP also recognises the validity of the professional belief that children suffering from gender dysphoria should be treated with explorative therapy, rather than being affirmed towards irreversible and potentially damaging medical intervention. Psychotherapists and counsellors accredited by UKCP are fully entitled to hold such beliefs and any discrimination against them on this basis, including by UKCP-accredited training organisations, is unlawful."

Christian Concern explained the statement now "protects counsellors and psychotherapists who are UKCP members when they express the belief that sex is binary and immutable, citing the Equality Act 2010. This means they cannot be sacked for holding or expressing those beliefs."

Further, the organization reported, "The statement shows that the UKCP treats as valid the belief of many counsellors and psychotherapists that children with gender dysphoria should receive therapy not gender reassignment treatments."

Is it becoming illegal to challenge the transgender agenda? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The report did note that Esses stll is still pursuing legal action against the Metanoia Institute, a body accredited by the UKCP to train therapists, for throwing him off its course. The organization reported, "The Metanoia Institute had done this in reaction to Esses starting a parliamentary petition opposing a ban on talking therapy for children with gender problems. Esses is hoping that the Employment Tribunal can arrange a pre-trial hearing for his case."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!