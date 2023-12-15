Brewery, creamery team up to create blue cheese beer

(UPI) – A brewery and a creamery teamed up in Oregon to create a product they admit might inspire some "skepticism" – blue cheese beer.

Rogue Creamery and the Crux Fermentation Project teamed up to create Coolship Beer No. 6, a lambic-style ale brewed using Rogue River Blue Cheese and aged in oak barrels for nearly 2 years.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"I think we handled a healthy dose of skepticism even from our blue cheese devotees," Marguerite Merritt, cheese emissary for Rogue Creamery, told KOIN-TV.

TRENDING: The patriotism of Sen. Tommy Tuberville

Read the full story ›