Brewery, creamery team up to create blue cheese beer

Inspires skepticism among some devotees

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 15, 2023 at 1:20pm
(UPI) – A brewery and a creamery teamed up in Oregon to create a product they admit might inspire some "skepticism" – blue cheese beer.

Rogue Creamery and the Crux Fermentation Project teamed up to create Coolship Beer No. 6, a lambic-style ale brewed using Rogue River Blue Cheese and aged in oak barrels for nearly 2 years.

"I think we handled a healthy dose of skepticism even from our blue cheese devotees," Marguerite Merritt, cheese emissary for Rogue Creamery, told KOIN-TV.

