Bud Light parent company on edge about another possible revolt

(FOX NEWS) -- The Teamsters union announced Saturday that its members overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike against Anheuser-Busch’s breweries in the U.S. if the union and beermaker are unable to reach an agreement on a new labor contract early next year.

The union said that of the 5,000 Teamsters members who work at 12 Anheuser-Busch breweries in the U.S., 99% voted to authorize a strike if the two sides don’t secure a new labor contract raising wages, protecting jobs and securing benefits. The union’s current contract expires on Feb. 29, 2024.

"Teamsters stand firm in our fight for the best contract at Anheuser-Busch, and this powerful strike vote proves it," said Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien. "Our members’ labor, talent, and sacrifice are what put Anheuser-Busch products on the shelf, and we are committed to getting a contract that rewards and recognizes their hard work."

Read the full story ›