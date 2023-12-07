'This is bullsh**': Biden loses Dem donor over handling of Israel-Hamas war

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden lost the support of a Democratic donor and humanitarian who cited his administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war, Politico reported Wednesday.

Amed Khan, who helped fundraise for the president in the 2020 election, is leaving the Biden Victory Fund National Finance Committee, and won’t attend an upcoming donor retreat in Washington, D.C., or holiday events at the White House, according to Politico. Khan was critical of what he views as the administration’s failure to pressure Israel into reducing civilian casualties in Gaza, which he described as “ethnic cleansing on the way to genocide.”

“This is bullsh**,” Khan told Politico. “You make moral compromises being involved in politics and ethical shortcuts, but this is just a bridge too far.”

Khan also took aim at Biden for maintaining a close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack, according to Politico. The donor hopes the move will draw attention to the issue, and influence other Democrats to rethink how the White House is handling the war.

“I’m without a home at this point politically,” he said.

Biden has also received criticism from members of the left-wing “squad” over his handling of the conflict, with Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan threatening to pull support of his 2024 reelection bid.

The president has requested aid from Congress for Israel, and has supported the ally’s right to defend itself in response to the Hamas terrorist attack. Biden asked Netanyahu for a three-day break in the war to allow for the release of hostages, and has since expanded the administration’s humanitarian aid into Gaza during the period.

Another Democratic donor, Hala Hijazi, has also been considering ending her support to the president over his handling of the conflict, telling Politico she felt “betrayed” by Biden.

A top Biden campaign adviser argued that donors often question the administration’s policies, and told Politico that many big contributors have actually commended the president’s handling of the war.

“I’m sorry there’s a few folks on the finance committee that are frustrated,” Bryan Rafanelli, a national finance committee member who hosted a Biden fundraiser on Tuesday. “We had the complete opposite [at our event]. It was people saying to me — before I even said anything — ‘this is a hard moment for the president and we’re happy with what he’s doing.’”

The RealClearPolitics average for a 2024 national Democratic primary, based on polls conducted between Nov. 9 and Dec. 1, indicates Biden has a 60-point lead, followed by self-help author Marianne Williamson with 8.4% and Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips with 3.4%. Biden will likely face former President Donald Trump in the 2024 general election, who is overwhelmingly leading the Republican primary field and is also polling ahead of Biden in the RCP average.

Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

