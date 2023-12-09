Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery

(FOX CAROLINA) – An Arizona car owner says he was shocked when he heard how much it would cost to replace a battery in his hybrid vehicle.

Lucas Turner told KPHO that he recently took his 2014 Infiniti hybrid to a dealership for a check engine light. He said he knew something was wrong but wasn’t expecting it to be this bad. “They told me that I need a new hybrid battery and it’s going to cost $18,000 for the battery and another $2,000 to have it installed,” Turner said.

The hybrid car owner said his vehicle has less than 70,000 miles on it and the entire car was purchased for $16,000.

