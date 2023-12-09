A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery

'My jaw dropped'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 9, 2023 at 12:32pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX CAROLINA) – An Arizona car owner says he was shocked when he heard how much it would cost to replace a battery in his hybrid vehicle.

Lucas Turner told KPHO that he recently took his 2014 Infiniti hybrid to a dealership for a check engine light. He said he knew something was wrong but wasn’t expecting it to be this bad. “They told me that I need a new hybrid battery and it’s going to cost $18,000 for the battery and another $2,000 to have it installed,” Turner said.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The hybrid car owner said his vehicle has less than 70,000 miles on it and the entire car was purchased for $16,000.

TRENDING: Blue-state gov cancels public Christmas tree-lighting ceremony rather than face protesters

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Defense bill suspends Navy recruiting program that platformed a drag queen
Strip clubs, girlfriends, porn: How Hunter spent his money instead of paying taxes
Border state's Dem governor requests Biden's assistance with overrun border
Jan. 6 counsel claims Hunter Biden getting harsher treatment due to 'his last name'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×