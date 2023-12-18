Car smashes into presidential motorcade, Biden unhurt

(FOX NEWS) -- A car smashed into a parked SUV that was part of President Biden’s motorcade near his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware Sunday evening.

The sedan hit a U.S. Secret Service vehicle being used to close off intersections as a visibly stunned President Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armored SUV.

The sedan then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and instructed the driver to put his hands up.

Read the full story ›