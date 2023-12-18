A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Car smashes into presidential motorcade, Biden unhurt

Secret Service agents rush in with guns drawn after driver plows into protective vehicle

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 18, 2023 at 7:49am
Joe Biden tours the renovated White House Situation Room, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in the West Wing of the White House. (Official White House photo by Carlos Fyfe)

(FOX NEWS) -- A car smashed into a parked SUV that was part of President Biden’s motorcade near his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware Sunday evening.

The sedan hit a U.S. Secret Service vehicle being used to close off intersections as a visibly stunned President Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armored SUV.

The sedan then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and instructed the driver to put his hands up.

WND News Services
