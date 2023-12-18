Caroline Glick: Biden pushing for Israel to lose to Hamas

Caroline B. Glick, a senior contributing editor of Jewish News Syndicate and senior fellow for Middle Eastern Affairs at the Center for Security Policy, is warning that the administration of Joe Biden is pushing for Israel to lose its terror war with Hamas.

In a column at JNS she confirms, "The Biden administration is working assiduously to block Israel from defeating Hamas or contending coherently or effectively with the growing existential threats it faces from Iran and Iran’s Lebanese and Yemeni proxies.

"To force Israel to stand down, President Joe Biden’s top advisers are descending on Israel one after another to pressure and coerce Jerusalem to limit its military operations in Gaza, Lebanon and the Red Sea."

And it's all because of politics.

Just days ago, Glick pointed out that it looked like Biden actually was at war with the Netanyahu government in Israel.

Biden recently said, "Bibi's got a tough decision to make. This is the most conservative government in Israel's history." And the result? "I think he has to change, and with this government, this government in Israel is making it very difficult for him to move."

Newsweek's message went a little further, with the report explaining Biden was warning Netanyahu his government was going to "lose support" over its stance against the Hamas terror.

Now Glick is explaining Biden's actions. For example, he recently sent National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan there … "to hector Israel’s leaders."

He more or less told Israel how it should run its war against Hamas terrorists, who invaded Israel on October 7 and butchered some 1,400 civilians.

Further, she explained, Biden is using the United Nations Security Council to bludgeon Israel.

"If Israel doesn’t obey, the United States will permit a U.N. Security Council resolution requiring Israel to stand down to pass, and then Israel will face international sanctions if it continues fighting," she explained.

Biden officials have ordered Israel to let life return to normal in Gaza, and "humanitarian aid" must be expanded.

She wrote, "Biden and his advisers know that the term 'humanitarian aid' is a euphemism for resupply of Hamas. They know that the goods entering Gaza are transferred to Hamas, which distributes supplies first to its terror cells and units, then to apparatchiks. After Hamas terrorists and agents are supplied, the 'humanitarian aid' is hawked to civilians on black markets at a massive markup."

She explained:

"First, its demand that supplies enter Gaza facilitates Egypt’s policy of blocking Palestinians from leaving the war zone to seek shelter in third countries. This policy in turn requires Israel to remain in a strategic trap where it is deemed responsible for the welfare of an enemy population at war with its people, and of accepting an endgame that either enables Palestinian terrorists from Hamas to continue to rule Gaza or pretends Palestinian terrorists from Fatah, who are Hamas’s partners in the war against Israel, are not terrorists and are not Hamas’s partners, and agree that they should take control over Gaza."

Then, too, she wrote, Biden is forcing Israel to fight in districts populated by civilians by refusing to allow Palestinians to leave for third countries.

Under Biden's limits, she said, "the Israel Defense Forces is forced to fight Hamas while Hamas terrorists are protected by human shields. Not only does this endanger the lives of Israel’s soldiers unnecessarily, but given the U.S.’s additional demand that Israel limit civilian casualties to as close to zero as possible, it makes it all but impossible for Israel to win."

Biden also sent Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown to "badger their Israeli counterparts still further."

And Biden has prohibited Israel from attacking Yemeni ports or Houthi regime targets, even though they already are part of the "regional war."

An analyst has confirmed that Biden is demanding no Israeli escalation against Iranian proxies – "anywhere."

Strategic expert David Wurmser said Biden's work is "an attempt to appease Iran by handing it major strategic victories."

Biden is demanding Israel "do nothing to physically secure its territory from Hezbollah terror forces and missiles."

And, she noted, since October 7, the U.S. has "enabled the transfer of $16 billion to Iran."

She said Biden is compelling "an Israeli military defeat" over "politics."

It's that Biden needs Democrats and independents in next fall's election, and many Democrats support Hamas' terror, while independents support both sides.

"To win the election, Biden needs to rebuild his coalition and he can only do this by ending the war. And he can only end the war by forcing Israel to stand down, and so lose," she explained.

