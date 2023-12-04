A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'We charge you with genocide': Pro-Palestinian mob targets Israeli falafel shop in U.S. city

'This hate and bigotry is reminiscent of a dark time in history'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 4, 2023 at 1:42pm
A pro-Palestinian mob protests outside an Israeli falafel shop in Philadelphia in December 2023. (Video screenshot)

A pro-Palestinian mob protests outside an Israeli falafel shop in Philadelphia on Sunday, Dec. 3 2023. (Video screenshot)

By Kate Anderson
Daily Caller News Foundation

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside an Israeli-American’s falafel shop in Philadelphia on Sunday and charged the owners with “genocide” for their support of Israel after Hamas’ terror attacks on Oct. 7, according to CBS News.

The store is owned by Chef Michael Solomonov, who is Israeli, and he announced in October that his business would be raising funds for the charity Friends of United Hatzalah, which provides emergency services to those injured in Israel, according to CBS News. A protest, organized by the Philadelphia Free Palestine Coalition (PFPC), marched to Goldie and began chanting that the business was complicit with “genocide.”

“Goldie, Goldie you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide,” the crowd chanted, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The coalition posted about the protest on its Facebook page Saturday, asking participants to “flood the streets” in solidarity with Gaza, according to the post.

Is it actually the Palestinians who seek the genocide of Jews?
“A temporary pause is not what we asked for, we demand a complete end to the siege on Gaza and an end to the U.S complicity with Israel,” the post’s caption reads. “Meet us at Rittenhouse Square Park at 4:30 and the march will start at 5 pm! Let’s keep the momentum going.”

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania called the protest’s targeting of Goldie a “blatant act of antisemitism” and denied claims that it was a “peaceful protest,” according to a post on X.

“A restaurant was targeted and mobbed because its owner is Jewish and Israeli,” Shapiro wrote. “This hate and bigotry is reminiscent of a dark time in history.”

Shapiro also said that he had spoken with Solomonov and that he and his wife “look forward to breaking bread there with them again soon.”

Goldie did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. The DCNF was unable to contact the PFPC.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

