Chevrolet leads the way in upholding American values

By Judge Phil Ginn

There's an old saying in the mountains that says, "You had better dance with the one who brung you to the dance." That's good advice for dating etiquette, and it's also good advice for businesses that want to win and maintain customers for their products.

Ordinary folks like to deal with those who appreciate their values, their needs and their heritage. All too often, as we have seen with American commerce, many companies have simply forgotten those people who have supported their endeavors for so long. By trying to reach an elusive imaginary clientele that only meets some nebulous concept of equity, but which is devoid of any viable economic sanity, their efforts become nothing more than a self-fulfilling exercise in futility and disappointment. Perhaps you may recall the likes of Bud Light, Target and Macy's and their flirtation with "wokeness."

However, once in a while even big business gets it figured out, and when they do, the public ought to be as quick to praise the good as they are to criticize the failures. Such is the case with this year's Chevrolet Christmas commercial.

It was back in my last year of college that Chevrolet hit the airways with one of the more renowned commercials of all time: their "baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet" rendition. That one proved to be a real hit with the general populace, and this latest offering should as well. Released just a few days ago, the entire video runs a little over 5 minutes. I'm not sure how Chevrolet plans on utilizing the entirety of their masterpiece, but I hope that it will fill the air many times over the Christmas season. There might not be any hot dogs on the menu, but if you look closely, you might just see an apple pie sitting on the family dinner table.

There will be no further spoilers from me if you haven't seen it yet. Suffice it to say that much of what is good about America shows up in this 5-minute-plus segment. After watching the commercial again, if I could somehow work an 8 to 9% loan payment into my budget, I might just go buy myself a good ol' Chevrolet pick-me-up. But first, I need to dab my eyes just a bit with all the dust around these days.

At Southern Evangelical Seminary, we proudly stand steadfast in the protection of the nuclear family and the community of extended loved ones as well. It is this single component of the strength of America that is under such a profound and vicious attack from those who would seek to destroy the very moral foundation upon which this nation is built. But in this one piece of commercial ingenuity and artistry, Chevrolet celebrates the enduring love of a man and a woman, the faithfulness of family in the face of chronic and debilitating disease and the hope of that combined familial loyalty and love to bring us a memory that will not soon be forgotten by those with eyes to see and hearts to behold.

With the Thanksgiving holiday in the past and after viewing this Christmas display of family and hope so needed at this point in our lives, I am ready now to say Merry CHRISTmas to one and all – may the advent of the birth of the Savior of the world remind us that real family and real miracles are still possible because of Immanuel – God with us.

Watch the Chevrolet commercial:

After a distinguished career as both a lawyer and a judge, Judge Phil Ginn retired as the Senior Resident Superior Court Judge for the 24th Judicial District in North Carolina. Over the course of his 22-year judicial career, he was privileged to hold court in almost 50% of the county seats in North Carolina. Currently, Judge Ginn serves as the president of Southern Evangelical Seminary.

