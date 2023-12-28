WHO chief demands 'plant-based' food systems to 'save planet'

The chief of the World Health Organization, that group of international bureaucrats who not only apparently protected China when the COVID-19 pandemic came out of a research lab there but demanded masks and shots for the world, now is insisting on a plant-based food supply chain to save the globe.

WHO's Tedros: "Our food systems are harming the health of people and planet. Food systems contribute to over 30% of greenhouse gas emissions, and account for almost one third of the global burden of disease. Transforming food systems is therefore essential" pic.twitter.com/hE8UeXEy0H — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 26, 2023

In an online video, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "Our food systems are harming the health of people and planet. Food systems contribute to over 30% of greenhouse gas emissions, and account for almost one-third of the global burden of disease. Transforming food systems is therefore essential by shifting for this healthier, diversified and more plant-based diets."

He continued, "If food systems deliver healthy diets for all we could save 8 million lives per year. WHO is committed to supporting countries to develop and implement policies to improve diets and fight climate change. I'm therefore very pleased that over 130 countries have signed the code 28 UAE Declaration on climate and health. Together, we can protect and promote the health of both people and planet."

He cited no documentation for his claims.

A report at the Post Millennial explained with the statement, he was declaring "war on meat and traditional farming."

"A new declaration from the World Health Organization has revealed that it wants the masses to eat less meat and more plant-based foods in order to supposedly combat 'climate change,'" the report continued.

It explained the comments align with a page posted by the United Nations regarding the COP28, a recent global warming conference attended by bureaucrats from around the globe who often arrived in private jets.

That U.N. page "pushes for the uniting of 'global leaders behind commitments and plans to achieve the Paris Agreement,' which it falsely refers to as a 'legally binding UN treaty to tackle climate change and limit the global average temperature increase to 1.5°C,'" the report said.

Actually, the report explained, the Paris Accord asks for "non-binding commitments."

Further, the U.N. site insists on a "transition away from fossil fuels" and calls for nations "to implement integrated, multisectoral solutions to deliver sustainable, climate-resilient food systems as a climate change adaptation measure."

A report at Rolling Out bluntly charged the WHO chief "wants to take away your meat."

And there was reaction, the report said.

"Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declares war on meat and traditional agriculture, in the name of 'fighting climate change,'" Wide Awake Media posted, the report said.

"Anyone remember electing this clown to dictate what kind of agriculture and diets are permissible? Nope, me neither."

"And Dennis McCleney, a self-proclaimed "hard-rocking, hard-riding conservative Christian," explained, "The assumption that the Earth’s atmosphere is a closed system and that CO2 is a hazard is absolutely absurd. Without CO2, there would be no life on Earth. It also comprises just 0.04% of the atmosphere. Quit giving credence to these liars and elitists."

