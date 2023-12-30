China is trying to make Christianity more Chinese, patriotic, socialist

(BASED UNDERGROUND) – China might have the third largest Christian population in the world. Or it might not. Depending on who you ask and, more importantly, how you ask, China could have as few as 20 million Christians or as many as 130 million.

Obviously 20 million is hardly a “few,” but compared to China’s population of 1.4 billion, it ‘s barely a blip. Still, that’s more Christians than most European countries, these days, and whereas Europe is becoming less religious, China is becoming more so. And that’s just on the low end. If China actually does have 130 million Christians, that means its Christian population is larger than any European nation’s total population. That also puts its Christian population in third behind Brazil, with 180 million, and the United States, with 213 million.

But a 110 million gap between the low and high ends is ridiculous even when you take into account China’s massive population. That’s because counting Christians in China is actually pretty damn hard due to the differences between Eastern and Western perspectives on religion. It’s too complex a topic to really get into, but the gist is that a person in China can practice Christianity and/or worship Christ without necessarily considering themselves a Christian.

