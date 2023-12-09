Chris Christie says impeaching Joe Biden now 'would be unfair'

Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey claimed Friday that voting on articles of impeachment would be “unfair” to President Joe Biden.

House Republicans released the text of a resolution authorizing an impeachment inquiry Thursday, the same day special counsel David Weiss secured the indictment of Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, for failing to pay over $1 million in taxes from 2016 to 2019. “I think it would be unfair to vote Articles of Impeachment because there’s no evidence there, but I think the House has an appropriate oversight function,” Christie, who is running for president, told MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell.

TRENDING: Blue-state gov cancels public Christmas tree-lighting ceremony rather than face protesters

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

WATCH:



The indictment revealed Hunter Biden’s salary from Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, was slashed after Donald Trump was inaugurated in 2017. Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said Monday Hunter Biden sent Joe Biden money from an account used to receive payments from China.

“Whether that’s done with the House Oversight Committee, or whether it’s done through an impeachment inquiry, I think what matters the most is that people get all the information they need, about the president’s conduct for Congress to prove — you know, have appropriate oversight, and for the public to make a judgment since Joe Biden has declared himself a candidate for reelection for 2024,” Christie said.

Should Biden be impeached? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena Hunter Biden on Nov. 8, requiring him to appear before them for a Dec. 13 deposition before investigators. Republican Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Jim Jordan of Ohio, who chair the committees, threatened to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings if Biden did not appear for the deposition.

The House Ways and Means Committee released a report Tuesday detailing what they called favorable treatment for Hunter Biden from the Department of Justice.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Aug. 14 that the money paid to the Biden family was in excess of $50 million, a figure far higher than previously reported.

“That information should be public, it should be transparent, the White House should fully cooperate with both the investigations being done by the Justice Department, and any oversight that happens from the House,” Christie said. “Because if the president has nothing to hide, he shouldn’t be hiding anything.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!