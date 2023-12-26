Christian magazine's claim Jesus 'was Asian' draws mockery from online critics

(FOX NEWS) -- A Christian magazine's controversial article explaining Jesus Christ's ethnicity set off social media commentators on Christmas Eve.

Christianity Today published a story entitled, "How Asian Artists Picture Jesus’ Birth From 1240 to Today," in which writer Victoria Emily Jones argued "Jesus was born in Asia. He was Asian."

The photo essay featured nine pieces of artwork from Asian cultures depicting the Nativity. Jones claimed that by representing Jesus as Asian, Christian artists could portray a deeper "theological meaning" of "the universality of Christ’s birth."

