Christian magazine's claim Jesus 'was Asian' draws mockery from online critics

(FOX NEWS) -- A Christian magazine's controversial article explaining Jesus Christ's ethnicity set off social media commentators on Christmas Eve.
Christianity Today published a story entitled, "How Asian Artists Picture Jesus’ Birth From 1240 to Today," in which writer Victoria Emily Jones argued "Jesus was born in Asia. He was Asian."
Advertisement - story continues below
The photo essay featured nine pieces of artwork from Asian cultures depicting the Nativity. Jones claimed that by representing Jesus as Asian, Christian artists could portray a deeper "theological meaning" of "the universality of Christ’s birth."