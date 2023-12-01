Christian school sues state over transgender policy

(JUST THE NEWS) – The Center Square) — Vermont is being sued by a private Christian school that claims the state's policy on transgender athletes has excluded its students from sporting events and a taxpayer-funded tuition program.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court on behalf of several students at the Mid-Vermont Christian School, argues that the state’s policies violate their religious beliefs and are discriminatory. The plaintiffs asked a federal judge to grant an injunction blocking enforcement of the transgender policy and pay damages.

The school is represented in the legal challenge by the Alliance Defending Freedom, an Arizona-based conservative Christian litigation group specializing in religious freedom cases.

