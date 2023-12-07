A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Christmas bonuses could be a casualty of inflation

About 42% of small business owners said they can't afford holiday extra

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 7, 2023 at 3:27pm
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(FOX BUSINESS) – Christmas bonuses could be on the chopping block at small businesses around the U.S. this holiday season as persistent inflation may play the role of the Grinch, according to a new survey.

The November edition of the Freedom Economy Index, a joint project of PublicSquare and RedBalloon, surveyed small business owners and found that 42% of business owners who traditionally give Christmas bonuses to their employees said they can’t afford them this year.

Another 28% of business owners surveyed said they plan to provide Christmas bonuses that will be smaller than in past years. About 25% said Christmas bonuses will be about the same as past years, while roughly 5% said bonuses will be bigger this year relative to prior years.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Christmas bonuses could be a casualty of inflation
