Christmas bonuses could be a casualty of inflation

(FOX BUSINESS) – Christmas bonuses could be on the chopping block at small businesses around the U.S. this holiday season as persistent inflation may play the role of the Grinch, according to a new survey.

The November edition of the Freedom Economy Index, a joint project of PublicSquare and RedBalloon, surveyed small business owners and found that 42% of business owners who traditionally give Christmas bonuses to their employees said they can’t afford them this year.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Another 28% of business owners surveyed said they plan to provide Christmas bonuses that will be smaller than in past years. About 25% said Christmas bonuses will be about the same as past years, while roughly 5% said bonuses will be bigger this year relative to prior years.

TRENDING: Why green groups no longer help clean the environment

Read the full story ›