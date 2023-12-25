A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Does Christmas have pagan roots? Many Christians say 'yes'

'After so many years of walking in sin, it felt like coming home'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 24, 2023 at 7:04pm
A child being offered as a burning sacrifice to the pagan god Molech at Tophet, meaning 'fireplace' in Jeremiah 7:31. Many link today's Santa Claus and his association with a fireplace and drummer boys to this ancient practice condemned by God.

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- Approximately 2 billion people around the world celebrate Christmas, but a growing wave of people have chosen, for religious reasons, to leave behind the solstice holiday that is one of the most visible symbols of the church, universal to all branches of Christianity.

Christmas is a Christian holiday commemorating the birth of Jesus, but it is celebrated by the vast majority of Americans regardless of religion. A 2010 study by LifeWay Research revealed that 91 percent of Americans observe Christmas. This figure includes 89 percent of agnostics, 62 percent of those claiming other religions, and even 55 percent of those self-identifying as atheists. Of Christians, 97 percent celebrate.

However, there are a growing number of ministries that have broken with the holiday. When Breaking Israel News sent out a request asking to hear from Christians who no longer celebrate Christmas, the response was overwhelming. Emails poured in from around the world, relating intense spiritual journeys.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
