The climate cops are coming for your burger

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The diplomats and heads of state of nearly 200 countries are dining on gourmet wagyu beef burgers and succulent steaks in Dubai where they are attending the 28th United Nations Conference of the Parties on climate change. One of the main goals of the conference, however, is to make sure you eat less meat.

The United Nations’s Food and Agriculture Organization is releasing its first-ever “global food systems road map” at COP28, a document designed to reduce meat consumption in wealthy countries such as the United States.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Countries are realizing now at least that they have to include food systems within [their climate plans],” Raphael Podselver, ProVeg International’s director of U.N. affairs, said. “There is still a lack of connection with the key topic, which is of course livestock, and I would say the rebalancing of protein intake between the [Global] North and the [Global] South.”

TRENDING: 15-year-old gang-raped by 9 men, but no prison for shocking reason

Read the full story ›