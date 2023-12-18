A climate of orchestrated change

By Robert Knight

Sometimes, you have to laugh at how obvious the leftists and their media have become in their quest to orchestrate "build back better."

When they're not shoving irreversible surgery at vulnerable children or abusing the legal system to persecute a former president, they're pushing the latest iteration of climate hysteria.

This past week, the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Dubai, of all places, released an agreement that calls for "transitioning away from fossil fuels," which The Washington Post called "the root cause of the climate crisis."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: 'Shameful': State health department loses track of $1.4 BILLION!

Well, they can't count on the next "COVID crisis" to whip us toward conformity anymore, so they have to go back to their old standby: global warming.

A giddy team of Washington Post reporters hailed the Dubai "breakthrough." In a front-page article, they wrote that it came "after several major countries fought furiously to preserve their right to extract wealth from under layers of earth."

You mean digging or drilling? How barbaric.

What if these wealth-grubbers just did it with their hands, or maybe with crude shovels like in "The Flintstones"? Would that be OK?

Think about all this the next time you switch on your lights, fill your car's gas tank, open your refrigerator or adjust your thermostat. Or obtain food or clean water for your family and modern medical or dental care.

Wealth is a dirty word among leftists, which is why the Post writers, who work for one of the richest men in the world – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos – use it. They know there won't be any blowback on them in this newsroom.

Ultra-rich people like Mr. Bezos, who are leading us down a primrose path to scarcity, are the last people worried about being inconvenienced. The private jet to Davos is a phone call away. What inflation?

Elsewhere in the paper on the same day the story ran about the Dubai "breakthrough," the excitable Post scribes issued yet another apocalyptic screed about rising global temperatures.

Nowhere do they acknowledge that food has become easier to grow for a hungry world thanks to a slight rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide. Or that fewer people are freezing to death around the world. Or that fossil fuels have raised the standard of living for billions of people.

No, nothing matters more than to sock it to countries that seek wealth, or worse, maintain Judeo-Christian values.

At the top of the mountain of shame is, of course, the United States, the driving engine of human progress for the past century. The problem, as the Post sees it, is America's people. They seem stubbornly resistant to some – sadly, not all – of the left's crackpot "solutions."

Despite maintaining a deliberately open border that welcomes great numbers of fentanyl dealers, sex traffickers and millions of other illegal aliens, the Biden administration and the Post are upset that more Americans aren't thanking them for this policy.

The left wants to hook border crashers on welfare, register them to vote Democratic and end two-party competition at the national level. It really is that obvious.

Knocking Tucker Carlson as a conspiracy theorist for correctly identifying the left's "replacement" strategy won't cut it. Democrats are all about getting themselves a new electorate as fast as they can.

Part of the strategy is to demonize God-fearing, patriotic citizens, especially "Christian nationalists," who tend to be loathsome Republicans. This includes a fast-growing number of Hispanic Americans, so the Democrats had better be careful.

The Post devoted the entire cover of its Sunday book section last week to a glowing review of Atlantic writer Tim Alberta's "The Kingdom, the Power and the Glory: American Evangelicals in an Age of Extremism."

Post book critic Becca Rothfeld uses Mr. Alberta, a self-described evangelical, as a hammer to pound "the dark patriotism of his fellow evangelicals."

As Mr. Alberta sees it, Christians have betrayed their faith by voting in sizable numbers for Donald Trump and continuing to show support for the former president. Mr. Alberta also takes swipes at the late Jerry Falwell for founding the Moral Majority and supporting President Ronald Reagan.

Ms. Rothfeld says Mr. Alberta wonders why "so many fervent Christians" have "grown so paranoid, defensive and apocalyptic."

Well, for starters, there are books like his, papers like The Washington Post and an educational establishment that is cranking out illiterate, left-wing cranks by the millions.

Every day, without fail, the Post engages in crisis-mongering, Christian-bashing, race-baiting, socialist fever dreams and promotion of every sexual perversion under the sun.

As the adage says, you're not paranoid if they really are out to get you.

For those like me who are unfortunate enough to have to read The Washington Post, there's a powerful antidote – serious alternative media like The Washington Times.

And there's this, from the Apostle Paul: "Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable – if anything is excellent or praiseworthy – think about such things" (Philippians 4:8).

Robert Knight is a columnist for The Washington Times. His website is roberthknight.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!