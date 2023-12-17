A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Clueless' Nikki Haley slams Trump for his Jan. 6 actions

'I hate that for those of us that were watching it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 17, 2023 at 5:33pm
Nikki Haley (Video screenshot)

Nikki Haley at the third Republican presidential primary debate in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (Video screenshot)

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit

Clueless Nikki Haley was out bashing President Trump again Sunday.

On Sunday, Nikki Haley went on ABC’s “This Week” to take shots at President Trump. Despite all evidence to the contrary, Haley slammed President Trump for his response to the January 6 fed-surrection.

Haley told far left host Jon Karl,

“I think Jan. 6 was a terrible day, and I think that the tone at the top matters,” Haley said in an interview that aired Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

“When President Trump had the opportunity to stop it, when he had the opportunity to say – the bully pulpit matters, people listen – he didn’t,” Haley added. “I hate that for the people who were there supporting him. I hate that for those of us that were watching it.”

Haley said nothing about the police officers starting the riot – firing on an innocent crowd of children, seniors, veterans, men and women, without warning.

HORROR! EXCLUSIVE VIDEO — CAPITOL POLICE FIRED EXPLODING FLASH GRENADE INTO CROWD on Jan. 6 — Explosion Fired into Crowd of Men, Women and Children!

Haley said nothing about the FBI buses that met at Union Station that morning filled with FBI assets dressed as Trump supporters.

Haley said nothing about Pelosi and Mayor Bowser calling off the National Guard just days before the riot.

Haley said nothing about the HUNDREDS of patriotic Americans who had their homes raided at 6 in the morning for WALKING INTO the US Capitol.

Haley said nothing about the four Americans who were killed that day after police started firing rubber bullets, exploding gas cannisters and then beat one protester to death as she lay unconscious on the US Capitol Steps.

How does Nikki Haley expect to win over the Trump voters when she is so ignorant on facts and issues?

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







