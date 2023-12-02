Coalition attempts to block district's CRT ban, transgender policy

Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

A coalition of parents, teachers and students in California asked the court for an injunction Thursday to halt Temecula Valley Unified School District from enforcing policies that require parents to be informed if their child wants to transition and bans curriculum about Critical Race Theory (CRT), according to court documents.

The coalition, led by the Public Counsel law firm, filed a lawsuit against the district in August for its 2022 ban on CRT and later amended the suit to include a policy requiring schools to inform parents on matters regarding their child’s gender identity, according to the East Bay Times. The coalition asked for a preliminary injunction this week to halt enforcement of both rules for the duration of the lawsuit, according to court documents.

TRENDING: Hamas' propaganda videos: Kinder, gentler terrorists?

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“As a result of the Board’s censorship, Temecula students are being miseducated and left behind the rest of the State. Unless stopped, the Board’s actions will place these students at a permanent disadvantage in preparing for college, careers, and participation in a diverse democracy,” Amanda Mangaser Savage, supervising attorney of Public Counsel’s Opportunity Under Law project, said in a press release. “The stakes could not be higher: This is the first case to attack, head-on, efforts to spread censorship throughout California.”

The plaintiffs claim that the board has created a “dangerous and damaging” environment and that LGBTQ and “students of color” are being “stripped” of their rights to an education, according to the motion. The motion states that teachers must “broadly self-censor” and asked the court to temporarily halt the policies.

Supporters of the policies said that they appreciated the board standing firmly in support of parental rights, according to The Mercury News. One resident, Ryan Ramirez, said that supporters had been called “homophobes, transphobic, and this phobic and that phobic,” but that “many of us are Christians” and “love everybody.”

Are educators conflicting with parental rights? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“To be able to tell us that we don’t have, we can’t be a part of something that might happen in our child’s lives is wrong,” Ramirez said.

“TVUSD is unable to comment on pending litigation,” a spokesperson for TVUSD told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!