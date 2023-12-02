Cocoa prices surge to 44-year high as extreme rainfall devastates crops

(FOX WEATHER) – As if a sugar shortage wasn't enough, now a cocoa shortage will surely put a damper on your holiday spirits as cocoa futures reach a high not seen in more than four decades.

During the past three to six months, the cocoa-producing West African region has experienced extreme rainfall, which poses a significant risk of crop losses, according to Everstream Analytics, a global company that provides supply chain insights and risk analytics.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"The main cocoa producers of West Africa include Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, and Cameroon, and together account for around 70% of the world's supply," said Jon Davis, chief meteorologist for Everstream Analytics.

TRENDING: Suicide rates in America hit new record: Highest in 82 years!

Read the full story ›