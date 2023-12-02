A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Cocoa prices surge to 44-year high as extreme rainfall devastates crops

Shortages may impact holiday baking

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 2, 2023 at 2:58pm
(FOX WEATHER) – As if a sugar shortage wasn't enough, now a cocoa shortage will surely put a damper on your holiday spirits as cocoa futures reach a high not seen in more than four decades.

During the past three to six months, the cocoa-producing West African region has experienced extreme rainfall, which poses a significant risk of crop losses, according to Everstream Analytics, a global company that provides supply chain insights and risk analytics.

"The main cocoa producers of West Africa include Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, and Cameroon, and together account for around 70% of the world's supply," said Jon Davis, chief meteorologist for Everstream Analytics.

