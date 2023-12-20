Colorado GOP plans rousing response to weaponized state Supreme Court

It is a weaponized, Democrat-run state Supreme Court in Colorado that has banned President Donald Trump from the Republican primary heading into the 2024 presidential election.

But what if that ban applies to a primary that doesn't exist?

A report from the Independent Sentinel notes the GOP responded right away when four Democrat-appointed judges on the state Supreme Court issued that ruling regarding Trump's candidacy.

They decided he was guilty of being an "insurrectionist" for the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the Capitol, even though the experts point out the events were a riot, but not an insurrection.

Further, the justices, Richard L. Gabriel, Melissa Hart, Monica Marquez and William W. Hood, decided Trump was guilty without having evidence of insurrection, without any conviction for insurrection, without even any charges for insurrection.

The new report said, "The Colorado GOP won’t tolerate Donald Trump being taken off the ballot by the Democrat Supreme Court. What the Supreme Court does doesn’t matter. The GOP has decided to withdraw and move to a caucus system if this is allowed to stand."

The report accused Democrats of using "lawfare" against Trump because they are "very desperate."

BREAKING 🚨: Colorado GOP announces it will withdraw the party from the primary and convert to a caucus system if Colorado Supreme Court ruling is allowed to stand. pic.twitter.com/WD5AiZHCaS — Un Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) December 20, 2023

The report also cited Vivek Ramaswamy for "doing the right thing."

I pledge to withdraw from the Colorado GOP primary ballot until Trump is also allowed to be on the ballot, and I demand that Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley do the same immediately - or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver which will have disastrous… pic.twitter.com/qbpNf9L3ln — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 20, 2023

You won't have to because we will withdraw from the Primary as a Party and convert to a pure caucus system if this is allowed to stand. — Colorado Republican Party (@cologop) December 20, 2023

“Democracy” now means the right of the people to vote for candidates approved by liberal judges. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) December 20, 2023

The four judges, without any charges of insurrection against Trump, decided those Jan. 6 events were an insurrection and Trump was guilty.

The case was before the court in a case brought by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics on behalf of voters.

"In the career-defining decision, the justices claimed that they did 'not reach these conclusions lightly' and said they were 'mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions' before them," the report explained.

Trump accused the four Democrats of election interference and legal expert Jonathan Turley accused the four of "throwing matches" at a country that already is "a powder keg."

Trump, of course, is far and away the leading Republican candidate for the office, and has consistently shown in polling that he likely would defeat Biden.

The Colorado judiciary also has unleashed some stunningly incorrect decisions in recent years, including one involving the state's unconstitutional attacks on baker Jack Phillips, who refused to violate his Christian faith in order to promote LGBT lifestyles. The U.S. Supreme Court actually scolded the state for its "hostility" to Christianity.

