Colorado to include Trump on 2024 primary ballot

(FOX NEWS) – The Colorado secretary of state will include former President Donald Trump on the 2024 Colorado primary ballot after Republicans filed an appeal to the Supreme Court. On Wednesday, the Colorado GOP filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court after the state Supreme Court's decision to remove Trump from the primary ballot.

Following the appeal, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced that she will include Trump on the primary ballot on the Jan. 5 certification deadline, unless the U.S. Supreme Court affirms the lower court's ruling or declines to take up the case.

"Donald Trump engaged in insurrection and was disqualified under the Constitution from the Colorado Ballot," Griswold said in a press release.

