Congress investigating media outlets that had reporters 'embedded' with Hamas

Congress has begun investigating various media outlets that had reporters "embedded" with Hamas during the terror organization's attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

That was when terrorists, likely drugged up and with instructions to commit atrocities against Israeli civilians, did just that, beheading babies and burning entire families alive.

Further details revealed after the attack that killed an estimated 1,400 show that the terrorists raped both men and women, and murdered them in stunningly brutal fashion.

Having reporters embedded with an event is a common occurrence for media organizations, such as at protests, parades and such. But the legal and ethical questions of allowing reporters to knowingly accompany terrorists on a murder spree raise red flags the size of the state of Texas.

It's the Washington Examiner that confirmed Republicans in the House are looking into the facts after footage was unearthed that shows freelance journalists for CNN, New York Times, AP and Reuters present during the terror.

"Photojournalists Hassan Eslaiah, Yousef Masoud, Ali Mahmud, Hatem Ali, Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa, and Yasser Qudih were at the center of a November article called 'Broken Borders: AP & Reuters Pictures of Hamas Atrocities Raise Ethical Questions.'"

It was published by Honest Reporting and the article itself prompted Israel's government to demand answers about possible "collusion."

In the House, 15 lawmakers are demanding that those outlets "hand over detailed information about the six photojournalists and communications with them."

A letter obtained by the Examiner suggested subpoenas are still possible.

The letter said, "As you know, estimates are that over 1,200 Israeli civilians were murdered in this horrific attack, including hundreds of children. Over 200 Israeli men, women, and children were kidnapped and held in Gaza, where torture is rampant. If these photojournalists had prior knowledge and failed to alert authorities, they may be complicit in the death of hundreds of innocent civilians and numerous war crimes."

The letter comes from Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., and others. It was addressed to Mark Thompson of CNN, Meredith Kopit Levien of the New York Times, Daisy Veerasingham of the AP, and Reuters president Paul Bascobert.

The letter notes that media outlets already have been criticized for using freelance reporters who are described by advocacy groups as having participated in, or least were aware of, the looming atrocities before hundreds were dead.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., earlier wrote to the same executives demanding answers.

The evidence is devastating: Eslaiah had shared an image online of himself being kissed by Hamas leader Yahya Winwar and a video showing him on a motorbike on October 7, holding a grenade.

While several organizations have cut ties to Eslaiah, the New York Times has defended its relationships with others.

The Republicans informed the legacy media corporations that the freelancers could, in fact, be designated as terrorist affiliates.

Being sought are communications, phone logs and financial records involving the reporters.

The letter warns members will ensure "proper accountability" on the dispute.

